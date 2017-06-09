Apple introduces “Do Not Disturb” feature for drivers

If you’ve been keeping an eye out for the latest tech new, then you already know that Apple finally announced the new iOS 11 on Monday at WWDC 2017, thus confirming an entire slew of rumors that have been circulating the Internet months before the event.

NFC, or Near Field Communications, is the tech used to make payments on your phone via Apple Pay and to check in using virtual boarding passes at the airport.

The iPhone screen will be locked to prevent drivers from using other apps while behind the wheel. But with Core NFC, that’s all set to change. In a report PC Advisor, iOS 11’s public version is expected to release the September, alongside the launch of Apple’s new smartphone devices.The best features of the forthcoming iOS 11, a 10.5 inch iPad Pro and enhanced MacBook and iMac computers.The new A10X Fusion processor is faster than those in most laptops. This feature is visible when you tap on an app inside the iPhone Storage. And note that if you back up your data on iOS 11 beta 1, you won’t be able to restore that data once you downgrade to iOS 10.

Apple brings its traditional file management to the iPad with iOS 11.

Furthermore, another user named Dave Schukin revealed that the drag and drop feature for iPhone is coming with iOS 11. You also have to unlock your iPhone or iPad before you can share your Wi-Fi connection, for security reasons.

“By blending digital objects and information with the environment around you, ARKit takes apps beyond the screen, freeing them to interact with the real world in entirely new ways”, according to Apple. However, iPhones will get a lot of new features, too. You’ll finally be able to trim Live Photos, as well as apply some other effects.

iOS 11 is an exciting upgrade for iPhone and iPad that you can try right away. Geskin also posted schematic images that purport to show the design of the new iPhone.