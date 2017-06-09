Apple Introduces HomePod Smart Speaker

Apple on Monday launched its first ever smart speaker at its annual Worldwide Developers Conference 2017 (WWDC 2017) in San Jose, California.

The speaker, while expected by some industry watchers, marked Apple’s first new product announcement since the Apple Watch in September 2014.

Virtual reality has been described as the next big thing for decades. Considering the fact that Apple own Beats and targeting Google and Amazon with something they don’t have yet does makes sense.

Like the Amazon Echo and Google Home, the HomePod will play music and also help people to manage their lives and homes. And with Apple’s HomeKit, Apple’s proprietary wireless protocol for controlling third-party smart home gadgets in iOS, HomePod serves as a hub that can control connected lights and thermostats.

For instance, the voice search service function will let users say: “Hey Siri, I like this song”, and HomePod and then Apple can learn their preferences (dependent on the classification of the track).

But what’s so special about the speaker that Apple is naturally claiming will “reinvent home music”? Per consulting firm Strategy Analytics, smart speakers sales were up by almost 600 percent in 2016 compared to 2015, with 4.2 million smart speakers sold in the fourth quarter (about 88 percent of those were Amazon products, and 10 percent were Google). Amazon has heavily dominated the field with its home speaker called Echo, which uses the digital assistant Alexa.

Like the Home and Echo, the HomePod’s microphones are always listening for the trigger phrase. The research firm eMarketer says than 35 million people in the USA are expected to use a voice-activated speaker at least once a month this year, more than double its estimate from last year.

Amazon introduced the Echo home speaker three years ago, while Google followed with the Home device in 2016. But consistent with other Apple products, Ask said, the price point positions the HomePad at the high end of the market.

Still, the Apple Watch hasn’t been a smash hit, fueling worries that the company’s ability to transfix customers had waned after the 2011 death of co-founder Steve Jobs.

Using the HomePod is like using Siri, without the need to tap any buttons.

“Yes, some songs may sound pleasing, but for true audiophiles who actually want to hear what the artist and producer intended, Apple’s positioning of the HomePod as super high-quality speaker is going to be a very tough sell”, O’Donnell said in a blog post. Consider HomePod as a smart assistant that you can use to control all your smart home device.

Apple says as many as 375 million iOS devices use Siri every month, globally. In other words, Sonos is now an Apple competitor.

But Apple’s discussion of the product’s powerful A8 processor (the same one used in the iPhone 6) may foreshadow how the product could go well beyond what Sonos offers today. Another Safari feature will stop video from automatically playing on websites. It will not block the ads themselves, though.

Apple is trying to make augmented reality a reality with new tools for iPhones and iPads. So far, the service has limited payments to purchases of products and services from companies and other organizations.