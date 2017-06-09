Apple introduces new iMac Pro and updates iMac and MacBook Pro line

When the MacBook Pro series adopted a similar flat keyboard previous year, it at least had an improved Butterly mechanism (the x-shaped trigger under the individual keys on the keyboard), which made the typing experience feel more substantial, even if some people still preferred the old-style traditional MacBook Pro keyboard. You can expect that price to increase as you outfit the computer with more powerful processors. Word on the street is that Apple is definitely going to discontinue it this year. Fusion Drive is now standard on all 27-inch configurations and the top-end 21.5-inch iMac, which also features a Retina 4K display and discrete graphics. It can facilitate Kaby Lake processors up to 3.5 GHz Core i7 with Turbo Boost up to 4.0 GHz for the 13-inch model.

Design: In terms of design, the MacBook Pro 2017 might seem pretty similar to its predecessor. For the record, the iMac has a headset jack, an Ethernet port, a SD card reader, four USB 3.0 ports, and two USB-C/Thunderbolt 3 ports.

What do you think of this story? The setup looks a lot like the 27-inch, 5K iMac; a familiar façade that hides some engineering wizardry to stop its powerful specs from overheating. A Magic Mouse 2 is included, and you get a Magic TrackPad 2 for $90; buying both with the iMac costs $219. The iMac Pro design doesn’t deviate much from the iMac but does look sexier in a Space Grey color.

27 ” iMac – Radeon Pro570/575 or 580.

However, the iMac comes with what’s an expensive option for PCs: the great 5K Retina monitor built-in. This isn’t the first time that something like this has been predicted. The all-in-one will be capable of connecting to “up to two high-performance RAID arrays and two 5K displays at the same time”.

In essence, the iMac Pro is meant to replace the dustbin-shaped Mac Pro that Apple launched in 2013 and quickly forgot about afterwards.

The Precision AIO 5720 and Z1 G2 both use “mobile” Xeon chips – i.e. processors created to be used by laptops, which have two or four processing units (cores) per chip. And when Intel made the switch over, it changed how it named things.

The new graphics cards are aimed at content creators, said AMD.

13-inch MacBook Pro starting at $1,299 and $1,799 with a Touch Bar respectively. Definitely, this processors will run faster and will be more reliable, especially if you pair it with an SSD.