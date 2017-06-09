Apple iOS 11: What Did You Miss?

Finally, Apple Pay will allow users to send and receive money to friends right inside Messages.

Apple highlighted a lot of the new features that iOS users will be getting when the new iOS 11 arrives but there were also some that they choose not to mention.

The new safety feature will be part of Apple’s iOS 11 coming this fall. Kontaxis’ announcement was met with applause, and developers who have installed the iOS 11 beta are praising the change on Twitter. Another possibility here is that Apple may just be planning on expanding the features of the iPhone’s NFC in order to work on its other first-party apps and services other than just Apple Pay, as pointed out by The Verge.

When a user attempts to connect to an unknown Wi-Fi network, he or she is instructed to hold the iPhone or iPad next to another iOS device or Mac that is connected to the network.

“By blending digital objects and information with the environment around you, ARKit takes apps beyond the screen, freeing them to interact with the real world in entirely new ways”, according to Apple.

With iOS 11, Siri will receive fresh male and female voices that are more expressive than ever before.

iOS 11 unlocks the full potential of iPad. Users will also have access to a new Files app for greater organization. For example, based on searches made using the Safari browser, Siri will be able to offer more personalized place and topic suggestions on Mail, Messages and other apps.

To combat the growing problem of drivers being dangerously distracted by phone activity while on the road, Apple is introducing a new Do Not Disturb feature. But once iOS 11 is widely available, you can filter to your heart’s content without worrying if whatever app you’re using has the security capability to protect your nudes. Geskin also posted schematic images that purport to show the design of the new iPhone.