Apple Is Upgrading Location and Photo Privacy Features

At this week’s WWDC, Apple’s developer event that is typically used to showcase its new software, it confirmed a range of new and improved features in the latest version of its mobile operating system – iOS 11. This year’s unfortunate exceptions include the iPhone 5, iPhone 5c and the iPad 4th generation. Obviously, Adobe is using custom layer and brush data formats to make it easier to jump between its own iOS apps, but conceivably any other design app could implement support for these data types. Kontaxis’ announcement was met with applause, and developers who’ve installed the iOS 11 beta are praising the change on Twitter.

A second cool new feature is the ability to drag and drop photos (as demonstrated below), text or files from one app to another. This feature has already gained attention for being able to capture Snapchat posts without the user being notified.

The feature, called “Offloading” by Apple, was first spotted by Cydia Geeks.

iOS 11 could solve your Wi-Fi headaches. Microsoft. As the new iPad shifts towards an experience that feels more like a MacBook, the novelty of an ultra versatile Surface Pro might be lost. However, iPhones will get a lot of new features, too. The most forward-facing one from them all was ARKit from which the Cupertino-giant is bring native AR support to iOS. You’ll just have to double-push the home button and swipe through. Sad! With the new NFC framework, Apple could let third-party developers make use of NFC chip in many ways.

Chalk the silence on this change up to “not likely to be well received”: Apple’s removing most of the social network integration from iOS 11, resetting the board for app integrations.

The Files app in the now available iOS 11 developer preview can’t be described as fully functional. The auto playing videos will be muted by default and users on a version earlier than iOS 11 and the old App Store design will only see one of the three videos.

The App Store redesign is included in iOS 11, a beta of which can now be downloaded by members of Apple’s developer program.

At Apple’s WWDC 2017 keynote, the key executives Craig Federighi, Phil Schiller, and, of course, Tim Cook, took the stage to announce updates headed to iPhones, MacBooks, Apple TV, and more. Apple seems to be taking a stronger stand against jailbreaking their devices since the release of iOS 10.3.1; in fact, hackers have yet to find a way to exploit it.

The podcast app in iOS is not great. Reported by 9to5mac, this new update can be activated by selecting “Automatically” fetch schedule option under the Settings menu. Despite trials, the longest frequency time of a mail notification went up to 15 minutes.