Apple unveiled its long-awaited HomePod at its annual developers conference taking place this week in the heart of Silicon Valley, enticing lovers of its products with a high-end offering in a market dominated by lower-priced devices from Amazon and Google. Its new smart speaker, the home-pod, is a voice-activated device that uses the Siri voice assistant. With the HomePod, only after “Hey Siri” is recognized locally on the device will any information be sent to Apple servers, encrypted and sent using an anonymous Siri identifier.

The unveiling of Apple’s brand new smart speaker, the HomePod, has descended into farce after netizens swiftly compared it to a roll of toilet paper – among other things.

“We want to reinvent home music”, Apple CEO Tim Cook said at the company’s WWDC keynote. “It’s been 15 years since we held WWDC in San Jose, and an bad lot has changed”. Cihra contends that Apple should have offered a stripped-down model to better compete with Amazon Echo, which has versions costing $50 to $230, and Google Home, which retails for $129. Google now calls itself an “A.I. -first” corporation after years of centering itself around search, while Amazon and Netflix both credit their success in delivering services to their A.I. -driven and -refined methodologies. A cracking speaker that delivers a lovely sound, something which we are sure Apple would happily be compared to.

Schiller said HomePod was a smart “musicologist” at home. The Echo has never received high marks for its audio quality, with its single tweeter and subwoofer, while Sonos’ lineup is the preferred multi-room setup for coastal liberal elites and company bathrooms everywhere.

Analysts said the smart home speaker market is ripe for Apple.

Apple say it will launch at a price of $349 (roughly £270) in the U.S., with official pricing for Australia and the United Kingdom will be released later this year. The companies said Amazon shows will be available on Apple TV later this year, but did not specify a date. Its new person-to-person payment, where iPhone users can pay each other on the Messenger app, drew a huge round of applause.

“We have to imagine there is going to be more there”, Blau said. The update will be available in the fall.

That left analysts such as Pacific Crest Securities’ Andy Hargreaves unimpressed.

The technology, a feature of the wildly successfully smartphone game Pokemon Go, overlays digital information on real-world images and is seen as an area in which the keenly awaited 10th-anniversary iPhone can stand out from competitors. But to what extent Apple can surpass market leaders Amazon and Google? “Now all the tech titans are engaged in AI technology”.

As expected, Apple also updated its Mac notebooks and desktop computers, which were long overdue for a refresh. The iPad Pro is shipping next week at $650. New iMacs released Monday are getting better displays and graphics capabilities. It comes in white and space gray. Augmented reality is the blending of the physical and virtual worlds.

