Apple just unveiled HomePod, a $349 competitor to Amazon’s Echo

As of now, most smart speakers plug into a wall, so they’re not portable.

Apple is facing stiff competition in maintaining market share and is trying to find a means to continue to grow its consumer revenue.

Apple promises that it’ll be really loud, the sound will come from a cylindrical-shaped speaker that is just 7 inches tall. There’s no doubt Alexa is a very capable assistant with a lot of strings to its bow – and voice recognition has evolved to be very good – but the assistants from Apple and Google feel more rounded, thanks to their being in more places. It is somewhat reminiscent of the Mac Pro, featuring a cylindrical design. In comparison, the original Echo costs $180 and Google’s Home speaker costs $129. Siri can do this for you.

HomePod is deemed a more expensive competitor of Echo, which was released two years ago. The speaker first detects the shape and size of the room to adjust its performance accordingly. Apple did not say if or how its speaker could be muted. Yes, it’s the long-rumoured Siri speaker we’ve all been waiting for. Apple said HomePod can separate vocals and other parts of the music via Apple Music, but that more recent recordings will perform the separation better.

Opinions are, as you might expect, quite varied.

Some industry insiders, however, note Apple will be under more pressure to improve the computing smarts of its Siri software in the face of offerings from rivals Google and Amazon. No doubt the company is hoping the HomePod, which will retail at $349 starting in December, will drive that number up. Five songs were played in comparison with Sonos and Amazon Echo: Sia’s “The Greatest”, “Sunrise” by Norah Jones, “Superstition” by Stevie Wonder, “DNA” by Kendrick Lamar, and a live performance of The Eagles’ “Hotel California”.

Apple’s enviable profits are one of the most wonderful aspects of the company. Though it’s several months from shipping, I was a bit surprised there weren’t more demos of interactions with Siri on the HomePod. A cracking speaker that delivers a attractive sound, something which we are sure Apple would happily be compared to.

Best of all, though, was the user who pointed out the missed opportunity in naming the new device. We look forward to testing it more substantially in the future. In addition, the device will be able to control smart home devices through Apple’s existing HomeKit framework, with the HomePod acting as a bridge when a person uses their iPhone to set smart device actions. Even then, Apple says it won’t know who you are – it’ll just get an anonymous ID to help process a response.

“As a ‘home assistant, ‘ Apple said that the HomePod would also enable users to send messages, get updates on news, sports and weather and control their smart home devices both when they are in the house as well as remotely”. Google Home followed in October and Microsoft’s assistant, Cortana, is also finding a home in home speakers. This way, you can play the same music in different rooms or have a richer audio experience in one room.

Apple has about 50 media partners that supply content to its Apple TV and on the television app on its popular iPhone. If that doesn’t work well, the extra audio enhancements won’t be enough to keep the productive competitive in what is bound to be a rapidly evolving smart speaker market. “People at Apple’s anxiety level went up a notch”, said a former member of Apple’s Siri team.