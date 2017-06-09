Apple launches ‘Do Not Disturb While Driving’

It might sound like a small tweak, but it is actually an essential security feature. iOS 11 comes with a new “while using the app” location setting for all apps, which was spotted by developers Chengyin Liu and Joe Duvall Tuesday.

There’s also a huge update to Apple Pay: you can now make peer-to-peer transactions, so you can send friends money with Touch ID. You can also use voice commands to make the payments.

The next-gen 10.5 and 12.9-inchers, as well as previous editions eligible for the software update in the fall, will move one step closer to legitimate desktop computer functionality with cool features and add-ons like a large app Dock, neat Files organization, Drag and Drop and a more versatile Apple Pencil.

Apple isn’t just a company, it is a community.

It might seem insane to think that the product now responsible for Apple’s tremendous success is on a path toward obsolescence, but that is exactly what Apple showed us during its WWDC 2017 keynote earlier this week.

Usually, Apple only drops support for the oldest iPhone and iPad in a new iOS release, but this time around it is including the iPhone 5c too.

The future of the iPhone indeed looks bright this year.

Notifications and the Lock Screen are getting streamlined as well.

The said function can also fetch data from other apps and bring it to the upcoming iOS 11 file manager. It’s going to start with certain malls and airports, giving you indoor floorplans and navigation tips, as well as things like where security is. Navigation has added speed limits and lane guidance for easier driving. As its name suggests, the Do Not Disturb While Driving will set the iPhone’s screen to black and activate an automatic reply to texts if the phone senses it’s in a moving vehicle.

Do Not Disturb While Driving is a fantastic idea, which will understand if you’re connected to a vehicle, and automatically activate it while driving.

iOS 11 features AirPlay 2. It’s a strong competitor to Google Cast, and should get Apple back in the game for multi-room home audio.

