Apple launches speaker to rival Amazon Echo

The success of the Amazon Echo, released in the United States in 2014, paved the way for Google to follow with its own sleek Google Home device a year ago.

The Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) is usually where Apple previews its software updates. Bits of code and assets for such a mode have surfaced in the past, and if Apple is indeed planning a new iPhone that can display darker blacks, then it would make sense to introduce the feature now.

The browser’s new “intelligent tracking prevention, ” meanwhile, will use machine learning to identify and block digital-ad trackers in order to keep advertisers from following and profiling users.

Apple is officially jumping into the home speaker market.

This year, you can expect Cook to give the audience a good idea of how many devices Apple has in use, and other milestones Apple has hit throughout the year.

Apple said that Siri is now used at least monthly on 375 million devices, in 36 countries and in 21 languages. HomePod seems to be more about trying to lock its users further into the Apple Ecosystem than anything else. Apple is clearly trying to position its desktop and laptop computers to appeal more to creative professionals, including game developers.

Apple also announced the next version of its Mac operating system – macOS High Sierra – featuring tools for developers to develop virtual reality experiences, and support for virtual reality headsets. You’ll be able to ask Siri, “How do you say this in Chinese?” and it will speak it. Languages include Chinese, French, German, Italian and Spanish, with more coming in the future.

Apple says Amazon will be making an app for its video service for the Apple TV device this year, filling one of the major gaps on Apple’s streaming TV device. “And I think that they will have an update on Siri later this year“, meaning, a separate announcement of new capabilities.

The company’s App Store, which receives 500 million weekly visitors and has seen 180 billion downloads in its nine-year history, was also given a redesign. Commands are picked up by an array of six microphones with echo cancellation allowing HomePod to pick up information when loud music is being played.

The company is also reportedly working on a home speaker powered by Siri that could be unveiled during the conference, which would be a rarity for an event that traditionally features software and minor updates to hardware such as its Mac laptops. Apple, by contrast, has been stubborn about letting outsiders tap the power of Siri, and the company has fallen behind as a result. Amazon has heavily dominated the field with its home speaker called Echo, which uses the digital assistant Alexa.