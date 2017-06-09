Apple launches the HomePod, a Siri-powered wireless speaker

HomePod, powered Apple’s Siri digital assistant, will begin shipping in December in the United States, Australia and the United Kingdom.

Our homes might already be filled with the chatter of Amazon Echos and Google Homes, but guess who’s just knocked on the door?

It is supremely odd that the technology industry’s most revered gadget maker, Apple Inc., responded Monday to a tech device first introduced by a relative gadget lightweight, Amazon.

The “HomePod” speaker unveiled at Apple’s annual developers conference is similar to rival devices that have been released during the past two years. Probably sensibly, Apple executives spent far less time trumpeting how HomePod will work with Siri, which is still too dumb for all but basic functions like setting reminders.

In addition, Cook said Apple, headquartered in Cupertino, Northern California, now has 16 million registered software developers worldwide for its consumer electronics, including smartphone known as iPhone, and 3 million of them were added previous year. You can ask Siri to send a text message to your friend, start playing the latest episode of your favorite podcast, and get the latest updates in news, sports, traffic, and weather.

This isn’t Apple’s first attempt to enter the home audio market. Outside companies’ digital music services – presumably including Spotify and Pandora – don’t appear to be accessible directly through the Apple speaker. However, passengers can disable the feature.

High Sierra will be released later this year as a free update, according to Federighi. It’s not clear whether Apple will turn a profit on the device when it officially hits the market later this year. Apple said that makes the Mac a great platform for developing virtual-reality “experiences”, although the company didn’t announce any consumer VR products. Although it seems like a nice starting price for a new product line, we must understand that it requires an Apple Music subscription costing at least $120 per year.

Apple told the developers they were overhauling the App Store, giving it a fresh look, and beginning to add the floor plans of shops and airports to its map program.

Apple is also updating the operating software for its Apple Watch, including new watch faces, more personalized alerts that use machine learning to tailor information to you based on your routines and tastes.