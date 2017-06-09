Apple likely to expand NFC capabilities beyond Apple Pay with iOS 11

They come around every couple of years and change the way I use those devices. Since the new Mac version of this app is filled with more improvements, we likely will see that iOS will get a better update in the near future.

You can swipe from anywhere to access your Dock which you can now customize with your own favorite apps.

Apple has announced what users can expect from their flagship operating system, the iOS. Worse, this also means that several Apple terminals are not compatible with this major update of its mobile operating system. I could swipe down on either key to choose one or the other. But Apple, why did you do that? It also acts as an app switcher: dragging the app icon from the dock to the screen will open it next to the app that is now open. These are added to files that you want to have grouped under a certain category without having to place them in the same folder.

There’s no need to laboriously open each app to discover which will definitively be incompatible with the next version of iOS, though. That’s a tech word for how Apple saves media. Besides that, a new high efficiency image file format has also been developed that’ll significantly reduce the file size of images captured with iPhones/iPads. But with over 2 million apps on the Apple’s App store, a purge of this size would mean that Apple would lose almost 10 percent of all of its apps. You can see the customisable action in the video below. There’s a new “Today” view to show new apps, a space to show off new games, a new tab for non-gaming applications.

Screen recording is useful for everything from sneakily capturing your friends’ Snapchats to uploading tutorials to YouTube, and while it hasn’t been too hard to do on iOS in the past, with iOS 11 it’s built right in-you no longer need a spare Mac with QuickTime. By tapping on a red button in the control panel, the device automatically starts recording whatever is on your screen.

Safari now has extensions that can help block site trackers and autoplaying videos, and will also be almost 80% faster than Chrome (as claimed by Craig Federighi, Apple’s VP of Software Engineering). Apple prevents users from recording streaming video from Netflix, Amazon Prime, Google Play or even YouTube. Apple has built augmented reality support into iOS 11, and developers will be able to utilize it for their apps by using ARKit SDK that Apple has prepared.

You can drag and drop text, photos, and files from one app to another.