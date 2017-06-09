Apple Music enters home speaker market with HomePod

Amazon’s (AMZN) record-breaking Echo speaker, which it can’t make fast enough, and Google’s (GOOGL) Home speaker were top dogs in a new category. Apple seems focused on making the very best home speaker, particularly for people who use the company’s Apple Music service. It may not be first but Apple always does it better. It’s a smart marketing strategy. A forecast from IHS estimates that by 2020 more than 223 million smart “units” will be shipped, representing a compound annual growth rate of 134 percent over five years.

The device is a pill-shaped circular speaker. It has a custom-made woofer and an Apple A8 chip. The company didn’t reveal many details about how the HomePod might work with third-party apps, a major selling point for the Echo and Home. Schiller spent a lot of time talking about how good it sounds. That all depends on how wrapped up you and your family are in the Apple ecosystem and how big your budget is.

Technically, yes. Although HomePod is optimised for Apple Music use, it can support Spotify and other music platforms due to its Airplay functionality. It will allow users to automatically block auto-play videos by detecting videos that shouldn’t be playing when you open a webpage to read an article, for example.

Meanwhile, Siri has a new voice, a new visual interface, the ability to perform task management, and a new translation feature that is still in beta.

Once set up, Home Pod will be able to control lights, alarms, and other products around the home. I’m sure many customers will buy multiple speakers for their home. To future-proof the company, Apple may need to let go of its pursuit of profit margins at any cost. It comes in white and space gray.

It will be released in the US, United Kingdom and Australia in December, and the rest of the world next year. Apple has not laid out an exact timeframe for the rollout in other countries.

Apple’s Worldwide Developer Conference got underway yesterday evening.

As it stands, Microsoft is the only company in the voice assistant market that has placed an emphasis on balanced, richer sound with the Invoke, manufactured by Harmon Kardon.

The main new feature, as reported by Neowin, is one called On-Demand Resources, which makes it possible for developers to create apps that are smaller to download initially.

