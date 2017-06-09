Apple NFC support for iOS may be coming

To mark the release of the new iPad Pro range, Apple has released a video to show off its new devices and hopefully help rejuvenate a tablet market that has been stagnating for a while now.

To use iOS 11’s new Wi-Fi sharing feature, just pull up the Wi-Fi login screen on the “foreign” device for which you’ll be granting access and put it near a “native” device already on the network.

A new feature which stops a driver receiving notifications on an iPhone when it detects the device is in a auto is being introduced to the next version of the phone’s operating system.

Apple recently released betas for macOS High Sierra and iOS 11 and now they are also going to relese a public beta for their tvOS. According to benchmarking scores taken from several Geekbench 4 results, the new 15-inch MacBook Pro that is configured with the latest i7 processor clocked in at 2.90GHz (it’s the i7-7820HQ chip for those that are wondering) obtained an average single-core and multi-core scores of 4,632 and 15,747 respectively.

The 10.5-inch iPad pro starts at £619 while the 12.9-inch version comes in at £769 for the base configuration with 64GB of internal storage.

While users can turn on the iPhone’s current “Do Not Disturb” mode (by swiping up and clicking on the moon icon), Apple have revealed the update’s new feature responds to incoming texts from a fellow iPhone with an automatic reply, informing friends and family you’re behind the wheel and unavailable. Both will start shipping on June 15. Tell us your thoughts down in the comments.