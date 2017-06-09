Apple reinvents home music with HomePod

These giants are battling over still-emerging fields that are expected to turn into technological gold mines, much the way personal computers and smartphones became moneymaking machines in previous decades.

Phil Schiller, senior vice president of worldwide marketing announces the new Apple HomePod during the annual Worldwide Developer Conference in San Jose, California June 5, 2017. Users can tell HomePod that they liked a song or to play more songs like the one they’re listening to.

Unlike those other smart speakers, Apple is positioning the HomePod primarily as a way to listen to and discover new songs and artists.

It is created to work with the Apple Music subscription service and can produce rich sound while tapping into the artificial intelligence power of Siri.

The HomePod is designed for voice control with an array of six microphones, so users can interact with it from across the room, even while loud music is playing. That’s because Apple doesn’t wants to boast about its AI prowess, but instead wants to get the consumers excited with its audio.

The HomePod starts shipping in December and costs $349. Competitor Google’s home assistant achieved a 10% market share. While Amazon Echo and Google Home began stealing some market share from the Santa Barbara-based speaker company, Sonos prided itself on the excellent audio engineering that went into its speakers as well as the fact it played nicely with nearly every streaming music service out there.

Lastly, let’s not forget that the HomePod with HomeKit is a true smart home hub, with all the built-in intelligence to make a powerful Apple-powered smart home come to life.

Known as the “HomePod” and priced at $349, the product is a roughly 7-inch cylinder speaker with essentially the same operating system as an iPhone.

Still, the Apple Watch hasn’t been a smash hit, fueling worries that the company’s ability to transfix customers had waned after the 2011 death of co-founder Steve Jobs. The company displayed that it was continuing to bet on the tablets by unveiling an iPad upgrade.

Analysts said the smart home speaker market is ripe for Apple. That’s especially important because people are starting to access information, entertainment and search in a more “pervasive” way that’s less dependent on smartphones, he said.

Apple Pay is also managed via Siri, which is just one out of Siri’s many new and improved features and perks.

Apple had plenty of other announcements.

Cook also used the Apple keynote to show off new iPad and Mac computer models, as well as provide glimpses at coming versions of the software powering the technology titan’s devices.

The new iOS 11 will be made available to the general public this fall, for devices as old as iPhone 5s and later, as well as most iPads ranging from Air and Pro to the Mini 2. He also suggested that other Apple consumers will think the product is “stupid” but will buy it eventually.

“If you are paying the extra money because Apple is requiring you to do so to access your stuff, that is the Apple tax and it is the kind of thing that people don’t like”.