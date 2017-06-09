Apple reportedly adds simple Wi-Fi sharing in iOS 11

They’re hard to remember and are often too long or complex to easily tell someone.

While, passwords are sometimes a struggle, it looks like Apple is finally addressing the problems of users.

Though it’s the now the latest and greatest version of the operating system, it will stop receiving important security and performance updates from Apple when iOS 11 launches, leaving users potentially vulnerable to bugs and glitches.

Not only are some Wi-Fi network passwords obscenely hard tor remember, but if you’re the type to use the same password in multiple places, you most certainly feel a tinge of anxiety when a friend asks to connect to your network.

Well, with iOS 11, iPhone and iPad users can now enjoy the WiFi password sharing features first innovated by Microsoft.

If approved, the password is sent to the connecting device and autopopulated without either user having to type a single character. This feature will allow the device trying to connect to the network fill in the password automatically upon receiving the password from the already connected device.

The new feature was spotted by 9to5Mac, which says that the devices need to be close to each other and unlocked for the feature to work.

The feature also works with Macs running macOS High Sierra, the new Mac operating system Apple will release for free later this year.