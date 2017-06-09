Apple’s HomePod Faces Fierce Competition Among Smart Speakers

The HomePod is not expected to ship until December 2017, and it will cost $349, that is almost twice as the Echo ($179) and Google Home ($129) and is expensive. Other than that, HomePod has a custom array of seven bean-forming tweeters with pure high-frequency acoustics and enhanced directional control.

With the combination of Apple-engineered audio technology and advanced software, the HomePod’s main goal is to rock the house. And now with HomePod, Apple has a true voice assistant to bring into the home.

Maybe this explains why Siri support was low on the feature list when Apple announced HomePod, its venture into the smart speaker space now dominated by the Amazon Echo and Google Home.

“We completely reimagined how a speaker should make music in the home”. With an aggressive price of $349 (Rs 22,500 approximately), Apple would hope to win this rapidly becoming popular segment.

Mac models were also boosted to work with virtual reality gear, a move by Apple into technology that Facebook has embraced with its Oculus unit. And on that front, Apple is way behind. Apple may have pioneered the smart assistant with Siri, but Amazon’s Alexa can run laps around it at this point when it comes to being an in-home assistant. Google Home followed in October and Microsoft’s assistant, Cortana, is also finding a home in home speakers.

The company is casting Siri as a music connoisseur that will learn and cater to the tastes of the HomePod’s owners, as well as answer questions about the songs as they are played. Still, Alexa had a much higher accuracy rating – 87 per cent – than Apple’s assistant. Last year’s confab saw Siri opened up to third-party developers for the first time. And on that front, Google is killing it. Some useful voice commands like “Hey Siri, play something different”, will fire up the AI device to browse through millions of music options.

The company during its global developers’ conference that its “intelligent tracking prevention” feature, created to prohibit Web sites from tracking browsing data, means a person’s browsing history remains his or own.

It is a clever way of putting Siri’s best foot forward while masking its deficiencies.

Changes included making iPads more efficient and being able to send money to friends using Apple’s messaging application for mobile devices.

The HomePod Is, Above All, A Music Product: The HomePod is built to be a great wireless streaming speaker. And while the iPhone and iPad are expensive, they’re not double the prices of rivals.

But there is no guarantee that approach will work this time – and there are plenty of reasons to believe it will not with the HomePod. In announcing the HomePod, Apple led with the speaker’s premium audio capabilities and how it can network with other speakers to provide quality audio and music throughout a home.

Available in white and space grey, HomePod will retail for USD349 upon release in December.

Apple unveiled HomePod, which looks like an electronic marshmallow, on Monday at its WWDC event in San Jose.