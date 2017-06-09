Apple’s HomePod is expensive than Google and Amazon’s smart speakers

The technology giant also announced a new software kit for developers called ARKit, which will enabled app developers to build augmented reality apps on Apple’s platforms more easily.

Apple is expected to unveil new features for its Apple Watch as its Worldwide Developers Conference kicks off on Monday. It will need to be special to make a dent in the competition – according to a recent market research survey, the Echo had 70.6 percent of the United States market and Google Home had 23.8 percent. A Siri face will show more info from the assistant, like flight times, controls for smart home devices and third-party notifications.

The pricing of Apple’s device was shared at the conference in comparison to both smart home speakers as well as premium audio speakers.

Siri is used by more than 375 million devices each month.

Apple CEO Tim Cook unveiled the latest operating system for Mac computers.

An internet-connected speaker called HomePod is coming in December for about $350.

It’s game-time! Apple just announced its long-awaited take on a smart speaker, completing the smart speaker triumvirate along with Google and Amazon.

The Echo, released in 2015, and Google Home, released previous year, were the first entrants in a promising market.

Apple has given Siri new male and female voices, described as more natural and expressive, and added abilities such as translating English phrases into Chinese, French, German, Italian or Spanish.

“Yes, some songs may sound pleasing, but for true audiophiles who actually want to hear what the artist and producer intended, Apple’s positioning of the HomePod as super high-quality speaker is going to be a very tough sell”, O’Donnell said in a blog post. That’s especially important because people are starting to access information, entertainment and search in a more “pervasive” way that’s less dependent on smartphones, he said. The speaker is similar to cheaper devices from Amazon and Google.

“If we are comparing this to Apple’s past successes, it doesn’t fit that model”, said analyst Rob Enderle of Enderle Group.

Apple had plenty of other announcements.

New iMacs for software programmers are getting better displays and graphics capabilities. The browser is also adding “intelligent” tracking prevention in order to cut down on ads that follow you around the Internet.

Apple previewed the next version of watchOS 4, its operating system for the Apple Watch. It’s part of Apple’s effort to entice professionals with tablets that can handle many tasks previously reserved for laptops.

The features and price point seemed to puzzle some tech analysts: With the hefty price tag and the focus on sound quality, is Apple limiting itself to a niche audience of music-lovers? Apple also laid some groundwork for augmented reality, the projection of digital features onto real-world surroundings, by giving app developers tools for incorporating AR into their products. The move positions Apple to compete with popular payments apps such as Square Cash and Venmo.