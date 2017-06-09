Apple’s HomePod Pumps Up the Volume

Apple raised the question when it talked up the security and privacy aspects of its newly unveiled HomePod, a Siri-powered speaker that takes aim at the Amazon Echo and Google Home. The speaker comes equipped with the A8 chip, the same processor found in the iPhone 6 from 2016.

The HomePod has spatial awareness and makes the best of the room it’s placed in.

Amazon Echo ($180); Echo Dot ($50), which connects to bigger speakers; the portable Echo Tap ($130); and Echo Show ($230), a speaker with a touchscreen and camera launching June 28 Google Home ($129) Apple HomePod ($329), which debuts in December Harman Kardon Invoke with Cortana, slated for a 2017 year-end launch.

Both the Google Home and the HomePod have a sleeker aesthetic design, though on the other hand Alexa is available in three different speakers: the Echo, the Echo Dot, and the portable.

The Apple HomePod is in its rawest sense a smart speaker. HomePod does not enable the range of some 12,000 tasks of Alexa or the range of queries Google supports.

Available in black and white colors, and prices at $349, the HomePod can also be used to control home devices, check the daily weather and new briefings. For those seeking stereo sound, or multi-room audio, Apple's new AirPay 2 will make that feasible. But with Amazon Echo and Google Home already offering this with Alexa and Google Assistant, respectively, this was a must-have feature for any Apple speaker and we're glad to see it. We can expect the Apple HomePod to shift a lot more air. Which makes you wonder if your conversations are staying at home.

So if the government requests Siri data on a specific user, Apple would not be able to pick that info out of millions of random numbers.

The moves announced Monday escalate Apple’s technological battle of wits with Google, Amazon, Microsoft and Facebook. If the speculation pans out, the speaker would be Apple’s first new product since its smartwatch in 2015. The new platform, built within Apple Pay will compete with Square Cash and Venmo and is expected to redefine use of wallets within a smart device. The long and short of it then is that Apple HomePod is just that-it is a smart speaker with an assistant. It’s not quite as comprehensive as Siri in what it can actually do though – at least not yet. However, Siri still seems to require polishing its efforts a bit more to evolve into a true blue digital assistant that you can rely on at all times. And with Apple’s HomeKit, Apple’s proprietary wireless protocol for controlling third-party smart home gadgets in iOS, HomePod serves as a hub that can control connected lights and thermostats. So in case, you might be in an area from where you aren’t able to reach out to the speaker, you can always do so via the speaker. Also, each of the digital assistants namely Alexa, Google Assistant or Siri rely on their machine learning algorithms to decipher human commands and act accordingly.

Apple has given Siri new male and female voices, described as more natural and expressive, and added abilities such as translating English phrases into Chinese, French, German, Italian or Spanish.

If you’re streaming music to a speaker, you’ll want to know about the compatible services.

Google Home too offers built-in connectivity with a host of Google services such as Google Maps or Google translations.