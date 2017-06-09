Apple’s HomePod Puts Siri in a Speaker

Apple has announced it is is launching a smart home speaker and electronic assistant called HomePod, created to compete with Amazon’s Echo and Google’s Home devices. The Amazon Echo and Google Home are under $200, but Apple folks argue that the higher price tag is worth it. Amazon’s (AMZN) record-breaking Echo speaker, which it can’t make fast enough, and Google’s (GOOGL) Home speaker were top dogs in a new category.

“We want to combine this all”, he said.

HomePod is controlled using Siri, the company’s voice-activated personal assistant, which has, according to Apple, been trained to be better at answering questions about music such as “Hey Siri, who’s the drummer in this?”

“HomePod packs powerful speaker technology, Siri intelligence and wireless access to the entire Apple Music library into a handsome speaker that is less than 7 inches tall, can rock most any room with distortion-free music and be a helpful assistant around your home”.

“Apple reinvented portable music with iPod, and now HomePod will reinvent how we enjoy music wirelessly throughout our homes”, said Philip Schiller, Apple’s senior vice-president of worldwide marketing.

However, unlike Amazon Echo and Google Home, Apple is positioning HomePod more as an alternative to connected music-systems from Sonos and Bose.

At the WWDC17 event, Apple also unveiled the new iPad 10.5, iMac Pro and the new operating sytem iOS 11 with the new Control Center along with an updated App Store.

For Apple fanatics: Will you be purchasing?

The HomePod will cost $349 and will be available in December 2017 in a choice of white or space grey.