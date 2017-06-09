Apple’s HomePod “reinventing” listening to music at home

Is the new HomePod wireless speaker from the Cupertino-headquartered tech monolith what fans have been waiting for? But I’m not counting it out: If anyone can make this work, Apple can.

Of course, despite the fact that the previous five had already covered everything in the Apple spectrum, no one was expecting anything on the iPhone.

It’s here that a lot of attention naturally remains too because of the high profile success of the Amazon Echo and Google Home.

“We have such great portable music, but what about our home?”

Asked to reflect on how Amazon figured out that there would be a giant market for an “ambient device” that would listen and respond to you and do so ahead of its rivals, Limp says Amazon “was in a position where we had a little bit of insider knowledge that maybe others didn’t have”. Which begs the question: what does it take to actually nail it? “The key about things like Siri is to make it not feel like something you have to think about”, he said. So while Apple claims that the sound quality will be much better than its competitors, for the same price as one HomePod, you could purchase a 3 or 5-speaker Sonos surround sound system.

The HomePod is Apple’s first new gadget in almost three years, following its announcement of the Apple Watch in September 2014.

It’s certainly a major paint point: A user can only access select apps pre-approved by Apple using Siri.

Technically speaking, you’ll be able to play any music you want on the HomePod. Too bad, however, that the only response I got was those lights. And for both companies, the recordings are saved until you decide to delete them manually. Like, you know, Apple’s biggest demographic.

This means the HomePod is able to manage sound in real-time as its playing, tweaking the audio as needed.

Apple will need that privacy message to matter if it wants to catch up in the home-speaker space.

Apple wants into your home, but not in a weird way. “We gave a rallying cry to the engineers….’think of interesting hard problems that you can use machine learning that would be advantageous to consumers'”. Among other initial offerings are: news, translations, stocks, unit conversion, reminders and alarms. All of this is controlled by Apple’s custom-made A8 chip. But I’m going to focus on just one here: what you can do with it.

There are also seven “beam-forming tweeters” – read as speakers – each with their own amplifier, running around the entire circumference of the HomePod.

It is the first new device Apple has announced in nearly three years.

The HomePod, though not a new technology, is interesting in two aspects: how it stacks up against Amazon and Alexa, and whether it will it deliver on its vow of “nailing” it. Cost could be an issue, because it’s going to have a United States price tag of $349 (Dh1,281) – way above the Alexa-powered Amazon Echo’s $180 (Dh661) and Google Home’s $129 (Dh474), though Schiller insists it’s better-priced than a Wi-Fi speaker-plus-smart-speaker combo, which can go as high as $700 (Dh2,571).

The speaker will sell for about $350 in December in the USA, United Kingdom and Australia.