Apple’s ‘HomePod’ speaker to take on Amazon, Google

It’s here that a lot of attention naturally remains too because of the high profile success of the Amazon Echo and Google Home. The fact that HomePod includes Siri support for home assistant queries like unit conversion, news, weather, traffic, sports, reminders, and timers nearly seemed like an afterthought, as did the fact that it serves as a hub for controlling HomeKit-powered smart home devices.

Or have we? With the almost three years old and the now available in the U.S. and the United Kingdom as well, Apple has some stiff competition in the smart speaker space. Apple, unlike Amazon and Google, understands that selling glorified intelligence-in-a-box as a method of human computer interaction lacks foresight – people want a product, not a technology.

Apple also introduced new elements for its upcoming IOS 11 mobile software that include the ability for person to person payments via Apple Pay, a male voice option for Siri, and the equivalent of an out of office message for texts while driving. Research company eMarketer puts its share of the market at 70.6%, compared to 23.8% for Alphabet’s (GOOGL) Google. We doubt that folks at Amazon are too concerned about Siri taking over Alexa in the home assistant department in the foreseeable future. The smart speaker is yet to hit consumer market but some publications got the opportunity to test the HomePod at WWDC 2017, and here is a roundup of what they have to say about the device. But I’m going to focus on just one here: what you can do with it. Though HomePod only supports Apple Music and nothing else. When away from home, HomePod is the ideal home hub, providing remote access and home automation through the Home app on iPhone or iPad. But at least in the home assistant space, some companies have become increasingly willing to partner with one another. Amazon sells the main version of the Echo for $180; Google’s Home speaker goes for $130. And even though Apple did not mention any improvements to the AI in this year’s keynote, it has something with Siri that Amazon and Google wish they had: Reach.

Apple used its Worldwide Developers Conference this week to announce that the Amazon Video app will now play on the latest generation of its Apple TV OTT devices. In AI, in categorising and serving that information, in machine learning, in making dumb devices smart, both Google and Amazon are ahead of Apple.

HomePod is the largest of the three, measuring 6.8 by 5.6 inches, the smart speaker will have an array of seven tweeters with a primary woofer.

However, tell what you may to Apple fanatics, the HomePod is not without its obvious limits. It also needs to be fun to use, Apple said. Apple may have pioneered the smart assistant with Siri, but Amazon’s Alexa can run laps around it at this point when it comes to being an in-home assistant. It will have Siri-integration to enable it to be controlled by voice.

But they can also be perceived as creepy monitoring devices that listen in on the home, and sometimes turn on without anyone even prompting them. One issue here is whether the HomePod will play nice with other music streaming services like Spotify. Amazon, for example, sold more than 11 million Echo devices from mid-2015 to December 1, 2016, according to estimates from Morgan Stanley analysts, who calculated statistics from before the latest holiday season.