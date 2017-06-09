Apple’s iMac Pro Is An Intel Xeon And AMD Vega Graphics Powerhouse

While a spec bump isn’t traditionally an update worth getting excited about, the MacBook Pro isn’t exactly a traditional device. Branding aside, many former fans have suggested Apple has lost sight of what its most demanding users require. The external GPU shown off on-stage, packing a standalone graphics card into a USB-C enclosure for supercharging the video crunching and VR/AR processing abilities of your Mac, relies on the port for all that high-speed data shuttling. At its WWDC developers conference this week, Apple followed through on previous statements that it’s still committed to supporting its professional customers.

The iMac Pro is slated to ship sometime in December 2017, and you can sign up for notifications about preordering now. It will have a Retina 5K display and can drive external 5K displays. It’s also worth noting that the SSD drives across Apple’s entire MacBook line have been updated, as well.

As such, you’ll find a newly updated and refreshed iMac, ultra-light MacBook, and the an updated take on last year’s redesigned MacBook Pro in stores very shortly, with the updates mostly sitting around a processor refresh.

Right now, the iMac Pro looks like it is more than anyone could ever ask for. Precisely fabricated using the latest 14nm FinFET process means high quality visuals are achieved without sacrificing the extreme power efficiency required to enable portability in a notebook or sleekness/thinness in an all-in-one. It features an all-new thermal design that can cool the desktop more efficiently without compromising thickness. “Today, iMac gets a huge graphics performance increase, faster CPU performance, Thunderbolt 3 and a brighter Retina display with support for 1 billion colors”.

As for pricing and availability, the new updated iMac models will be made available for order in the USA starting Monday via company’s official online store, apple.com, and will be made available for purchase in the United States starting Wednesday via Apple Stores. The device is squarely targeted at professionals, and Apple did emphasize they were ideal for VR content creation. If nothing else, Apple is clearly showing that it’s now listening to its users, finally building the hardware they’ve been requesting for years. Apple also today updated MacBook® and MacBook Pro® with faster processors, added faster SSDs to MacBook and introduced a new $1,299 (US) 13-inch MacBook Pro. Still, with that not expected until 2018 at the earliest, it’s a big gap in the line-up that developers I spoke to at WWDC still weren’t pleased about.