Apple’s iPad Pro family just got a middle brother

Despite the iPad’s failure to rake in the big bucks last quarter, Apple is releasing an update to the Pro series of slates. Dubbed ProMotion this faster 2224×1668 display with a 264ppi has been created to look brighter as well with the goal of improving viewing and interacting with apps, games and high dynamic range (HDR) video content. Although Apple is late to the game, CCS Insight analyst Geoff Blaber says the new tools come “as the technology hits an inflection point”.

Apple is also offering tools for app makers to embed artificial intelligence capabilities.

The developer preview of iOS 11 is available now for all iOS Developer Program members. It is expected in September. The new iPad Pro, in fact, is considered better than the Microsoft Surface Pro which is a feat considering how impressive the 2-in-1 is.

Good news, users will now get more photography filters in the camera app for both iPhone and iPad.

Apple has decided against a major update for its Mac OS, but is instead perfecting the already popular OS Sierra. Facebook, HTC and Sony have high-end VR systems, too.

Virtual reality has been depicted as the following huge thing for quite a long time. But so far, interest has been strongest among gamers, developers and hardware makers rather than everyday users.

The curtain has finally been lifted off the rumored Siri smart speaker, which will now be officially known as the Apple HomePod. Its entry into digital-music sales with iTunes, or the smartphone market with the iPhone, upended those industries and gave them mass appeal. Users can comfortably write an email using the full-size keyboard, pop off the detachable keyboard to sketch out an new plan with Apple Pencil, or just sit back and watch a TV show.If a somebody calls you, simply turn the tablet into portrait mode for a hands-free FaceTime experience that now also captures less background noise. For photographs, Apple is swinging to a “high efficiency” organization to supplant the broadly used JPEG standard.

Apple’s mobile operating system will see an upgrade in the third quarter of this year. Before, transactions had been limited to products and services from businesses and institutions.

This new feature seems to be a part of a bunch of iOS 11 features that were announced at Worldwide Developers Conference 2017.

The move is timely as File Managerhas been one of the mainstay features in non-vanilla Android phones for many years.

Do more with your photos: The memories featured in Photos will now use machine learning to identify specific events or figures like a wedding or a pet.

Safari, Apple’s web browser, seeks to make users’ online experience smoother and less annoying.

Files, on the other hand, allows users to access the actual location of the documents, files, photos and videos that have been downloaded onto the device. It will enable clients to naturally block auto-play videos by detecting videos that shouldn’t be playing when you open a page to read an article, for instance.