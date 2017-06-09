Apple’s new HomePod to compete with Amazon, Google

Apple Inc (AAPL.O) on Monday introduced the HomePod, a voice-controlled speaker that can make music suggestions and adjust home temperatures, taking aim at Amazon.com Inc’s (AMZN.O) Alexa feature and Echo devices. At $350 a speaker, HomePod is almost double the price of Amazon Echo, which retails for $180. Siri can be activated using the command “Hey, Siri”.

Since the launch of the Echo and Google Home, it has been suggested Apple’s own assistant has fallen behind its rivals in the virtual assistant space. Siri inside this speaker, will be able to do more, to play music from the Apple’s streaming service.

HomePod’s voice control features are delivered using six microphones which also in support of Apple Music users can respond with “Hey Siri, I like this song”, and other responses.

In contrast, the reviewers have criticized regarding the sound quality of both, Google and Amazon speakers.

Indeed, speakers should have at least a little emphasis on audio quality. Apple’s marketing chief, Phil Schiller said, “You don’t have to know what any of that is; just know that it sounds incredible”.

Apple has entered the Bluetooth speaker market with the HomePod. “Hey Siri”, brings the speaker to life and then you can ask it to play music. Even though we do expect that Siri would integrate with Apple’s HomeKit units and allow you to control everything by voice through the HomePod, we can’t be sure whether it will perform better than Amazon’s Alexa in different tasks.

Moreover, Andy Rubin’s Essential startup will launch a personal assistant powered speaker in coming days. Whether you care about a lot of them is not what I’m here to talk about, but I did want to at least highlight the HomePod, which is Apple’s Google Home and Amazon Echo competitor. Sonos also has ambitions on integrating with every intelligent voice assistant out there. In that way, Apple is sticking to its normal playbook and focusing on consumers willing to shell out more cash – a strategy that can mean fewer sales but generally leads to greater profits.

Another key aspect is Apple’s Siri software, able to give you intelligence on track titles and other information you’d like to find out. It’s easy to see why Apple is leading with the speaker bit here.

More than 35 million people in the USA are expected to use a voice-activated speaker at least once a month this year, more than doubling from last year, according the research firm eMarketer. The device, called HomePod, will go toe-to-toe with existing competitors such as the Amazon Echo and Google Home.