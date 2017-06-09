Apple’s New iMacs: Should You Upgrade?

At yesterday’s Worldwide Developer’s Conference the Cupertino giant unveiled a host of new upgrades and hardware to its computing lineup which includes the most powerful Mac ever.

There’s also updates to the “standard” iMac range. This level of performance is provided by 36 Compute Units with 2,304 stream processors, with a level of power operating efficiency that lets them maintain full performance in the confines of today’s all-in-one devices like the new Apple iMacs. Now, the new devices are listed on the company’s India website along with prices. The new laptops have the same design as the previous design, but they feature new processors that should provide a speedy experience. And the photo editor is also being made easier to use.

After the underwhelming laptop releases in 2016, Apple is trying to make things right.

Apple says that iMac Pro is scheduled to ship in December starting at $4,999 (US).

If you will want to purchase the new 10.5-inch iPad Pro, then you will need to pay $649 for the 64GB of internal storage variant, $749 for the 256GB of internal storage variant or $949 for the 512GB of internal storage variant.

You can’t expect to work with 4K files on a screen that’s far below that in pixel count to begin with, at least with much confidence. The Mac Pro line has always been neglected by Apple, despite calls from enthusiasts for a significant refresh. The average user probably shouldn’t splurge on these machines for basic tasks like web browsing and media streaming, but there’s definitely a market for this sort of power and feature set.

There’s also a retina 4K display and discrete graphics added to the £1,249 21.5-inch iMac.

Coming to the 13-inch MacBook Pro, it features the latest Intel Kaby Lake processors up to 3.5 GHz Core i7 with Turbo Boost up to 4.0 GHz, and the 15-inch MacBook Pro goes up to 3.1 GHz Core i7 with Turbo Boost up to 4.1 GHz.

Intel’s 7th-gen processors are now also in the lightweight MacBook, ditto quicker SSD storage, making them up to a fifth faster. You’ll also get four Thunderbolt 3 ports so you can connect two high-performance RAID arrays and two 5K displays (44 million pixels for those keeping score) at the same time.

The extra performance you’ll get from the Core i5/Core i7 CPUs options is something we’ll have to wait to see in action to properly judge.

The new version of macOS has a name and it’s macOS High Sierra!

Aside from the updated processors and the improved keyboard, the new MacBook sports a faster SSD and slightly new look. If you’re someone who justified a 5K iMac at the time and are considering an upgrade, there’s a fair chance your work is pretty demanding hardware-wise, and that 2015 tech just isn’t going to cut it for much longer.