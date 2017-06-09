Apple’s new software is a game changer for augmented reality, experts say

For us as petrolheads first and technology freaks a long way second, the most exciting aspect of the new iOS 11 operating system for iPhones, is a feature called Do Not Disturb While Driving, which does exactly that.

Apple’s senior vice president of software engineering, Craig Federighi, announced the feature at the company’s Worldwide Developers Conference in San Jose, Calif., on Monday. The Dock also “intelligently” suggests apps and it displays the last apps you opened on your iPhone or Mac. It also supports tags and third-party storage providers like Google Drive.

Those anxious about losing contact with friends can set default response messages when their phone is in this new mode, according to CNN Money. Apple’s iOS 11 will make the iPhone better than before and the iPad will be more capable than ever.

Users would still be able to use certain features of Apple’s CarPlay system, which gives drivers simplified versions of navigation, music and text messages on a car’s infotainment screen. This can be deactivated if the user is a passenger. Apple’s e-mail app Mail will have its content take up 35% less disk space in the new OS. Meanwhile, the App Store has been completely redesigned with Games, a new Today tab and Apps, PC Advisor reported.

Apple put a heavy focus on improving iOS at its WWDC this week with introductions such as file management, more visible iMessage features, QR code scanning and more, but there are a number of notable features in iOS 11 that weren’t explicitly announced.

Each of the 9.7-inch iPad Pro models with cellular connectivity is locked to Verizon Wireless for a two-year term and also come with a three- to six-month free subscription of Kaspersky Internet Security.