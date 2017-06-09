Apple’s new wireless HomePod speaker “reinvents music in the home”

Analyst Geoff Blaber from CCS Insight said these updates could be vital to Apple and the HomePod’s success.

“Apple is a company that deeply cares about music and wants to deliver an audio experience in the home”, Apple Chief Executive Officer Tim Cook said in an interview with Bloomberg’s Emily Chang. Like the Echo’s Alexa, Siri will also be able to provide answers to non-music questions, such as those about the news or nearby traffic. While Microsoft has focused its efforts on making its portable Surface products into more agile and dynamic PCs, the iPad has become something of a blown-up iPhone.

Since the launch of Amazon’s Echo a year ago and Google Home in March, both of which have been popular with consumers, Apple had been widely expected to enter the market. “And so we don’t let that impatience result in shipping something that’s just not great”.

If that wasn’t already enough, Apple is launching a desktop-style file management app to iPad which shows you all your files and supports nested folders, search and tags. “With over 165 million subscriptions to Apple services and quarterly revenue of $7 billion, this is an important priority for growth”. With a 4in subwoofer, seven tweeter array and some fancy real-time sound modelling, it certainly has the tools to trounce the Google Home and Amazon Echo family. But it’s a lot cheaper than the iPhone, which starts at $649 and is now the main way people access Siri.

There are six microphones in HomePod, so it can handle voice commands – even when it’s playing music – through Apple’s digital assistant Siri.

“Consumers have now got used to the idea of smart speakers and Apple now has a captive audience to sell its HomePod to and the power of its brand will ensure it’s a successful launch”. But, right out of the gate, Apple is clearly going for music over smart assistance as HomePod’s major draw. Siri, a digital assistant that has been on Apple’s iPhone since 2011, will be voice activated to respond to requests for information and other help around the house.

The trend-setting company also is putting new twists on existing products as it delves deeper into virtual reality and a form of artificial intelligence called machine learning.

Elsewhere at the 2017 WWDC in San Jose, California, Apple confirmed a range of new operating systems for its devices. Apple also assures that the speaker’s data will remain encrypted for maximum security. It will be available “later this year”, according to Tim Cook.

New iMacs unveiled Monday at Apple’s annual conference for software programmers are getting better displays and graphics capabilities.

Recode was the first to report that Amazon and Apple were nearing a truce. “We talked to the guys and they said ‘this might be misconstrued, ‘ but they assured us this name is fully baked”, Craig Federighi, Apple’s senior vice president of software, said onstage.

At this conference, Apple also launched other new products and updated softwares. Last year’s confab saw Siri opened up to third-party developers for the first time.