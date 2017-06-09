Apple’s Newest Home Speaker; Automatically Adjusts Sound Based on Where It’s Placed

Addressing Apple’s digital assistant, you’ll be able to say, “Hey Siri, play Busta Rhymes” “Put Your Hands Where My Eyes Could See, ‘” and you’ll be jamming.

The trend-setting company also is putting new twists on existing products as it delves deeper into virtual reality and a form of artificial intelligence called machine learning.

In the words of CEO Tim Cook, as he introduced the new device at Apple’s annual Worldwide Developers Conference in California, “We want to reinvent home music”. The HomePod can deliver the same type of home-controlling functions as Google’s Home and Amazon’s Echo, but it isn’t priced or sized to wind up in every room.

Apple announced its first ever smart speaker, HomePod, on Monday. Put simply: A $349 speaker that puts Siri in the backseat is a odd product to lead that initiative, especially when people are snapping up Echo Dots in three-packs that are still less than half the HomePod’s asking price. Although the format is not exclusive to Apple, it’s not yet clear how well the photos will work with non-Apple software and devices, which mostly use JPEG.

The company is casting Siri as a music connoisseur that will learn and cater to the tastes of the HomePod’s owners, as well as answer questions about the songs as they are played. Google is also building its own install base with Google Home, but Amazon is proving to be a strong leader, even with the competition brought on by a major player like Google. “We have to imagine there is going to be more there”, Blau said.

Shipping of the HomePod will begin in December, to the United States, Britain and Australia. Its entry into digital-music sales with iTunes, and into the smartphone market with the iPhone, upended those industries and gave them mass appeal.

Google Home, at 5.6-inches, is the smallest speaker of the three.

At the Wired Business Conference Wednesday, David Limp, senior vice president of devices at Amazon, said the company believes there should be more openness among competing virtual assistant platforms, USA Today reported. That’s especially important because people are starting to access information, entertainment and search in a more “pervasive” way that’s less dependent on smartphones, he said. It’s still very early days for monetizing personal assistants – Amazon has declined to prognosticate on Alexa as a revenue stream for years.

“Apple’s announcements were focused on reassuring developers that Apple is still in the game of providing tools to reach consumers”. New iMacs released Monday are getting better displays and graphics capabilities. “The fact that Apple is claiming to marry really great and smart audio with a smart assistant and cloud music service makes this device unique in the market”. It will block videos that start playing automatically, for instance, and can also prevent ads from following and profiling users. But O’Donnell also expressed scepticism on Apple’s ability to dominate this new segment. It’s part of Apple’s effort to entice professionals with tablets that can handle many tasks previously reserved for laptops. And sure, there could definitely be room for Apple to come into that space and have some success.

That means Alexa can be used to control a lot of smart home gadgets already and can also offer up the kinds of features we need when cooking, cleaning or slumming around the home.

The real challenge for Apple and other major tech companies moving forward is that numerous enhancements and capabilities they’re going to introduce over the next several years are likely to be a lot subtler refinements of existing products or services.