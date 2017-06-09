Apple’s Siri aims to be in tune with your home arrangements

The seven-inch-tall HomePod may be a better speaker than its Google and Amazon competitors, but it is questionable whether it will be able to supplant those higher-end devices. I listened to five songs across the three devices: Sia’s “The Greatest”, “Sunrise” by Norah Jones, “Superstition” by Stevie Wonder, “DNA” by Kendrick Lamar and a live performance of The Eagles’ “Hotel California”.

Apple said the speakers have “spatial awareness” that adjusts the speaker’s sound levels to the acoustic conditions of the particular room. The comparison with Echo was the harsher of the two. This time around, it is not the pioneer in the home music market, but rather a latecomer that has no choice but to focus on music for a chance to succeed.

Another former Siri engineer also feels that Apple isn’t setting sufficiently ambitious goals for Siri.

It also introduced a new 10.5-inch iPad Pro and previewed the upcoming iOS 11. Like other smart speakers, audio information isn’t sent to Apple’s cloud until this voice command has been issued, Apple said. I believe the “reinventing home music” comment is actually closer to what AirPods have done for wireless headsets. Sonos has a range of speakers, from a Play:1 which is priced at £199/$199 all the way up to the Sonos PlayBase which costs £699/$699.

It includes six different in-built microphones which allow users to interact with it while standing anywhere within a room.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) unveiled its long-rumored entry into the smart assistant speaker market on Monday. First, Apple’s HomePod needs to produce sound quality that is superior to Alexa and Home. The Google Home lets you set either of those music services as your default, while the Echo lets you choose from Amazon Music and Spotify. Will you be purchasing a HomePod? Apple doesn’t sell hardware unless it can turn a profit on the actual device. Still, Alexa had a much higher accuracy rating – 87 per cent – than Apple’s assistant. Determine what music to play in relation to taste, possibly mood and time of the day does not seem particularly hard which would give Siri a high chance to get it right.

In her newly released annual Internet Trends report, the influential American venture capitalist Mary Meeker points out that voice input is one of the most important technology developments to watch this year.

The $349 Apple HomePod, available in black or white, will begin sales starting from December, initially in Australia, the United Kingdom and the US, Apple said in a press release.

This week, USA tech giant Apple unveiled HomePod, the firm’s first voice-activated standalone speaker running on Apple’s artificial intelligence software Siri.

Siri is still lagging behind rival intelligent assistants, say former Apple employees who worked on the project, despite the latest enhancements announced at WWDC. And he’ll present it as the best way to get stuff done around the house, including things as basic as turning off lights using Apple’s HomeKit.