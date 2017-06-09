Apple’s Unveils New HomePod Voice-controlled Speaker, Competing With Amazon’s Echo

The lack of a breakthrough device has periodically raised concerns that Apple has become too dependent on the iPhone and supported the theory that the company lost its knack for innovation when its co-founder Steve Jobs died of cancer in 2011. For example, if you’re close to hitting your activity goals for the day, the watchface will tell you exactly what you need to do to achieve your goals. The OS also will enable users to monitor glucose levels and other health metrics.

HomePod is compatible with Apple Music and can easily access full playlist on the app. The developer preview is open today, and will roll out to all customers this fall.

The company introduced iOS 11, the next version of the software that powers the iPhone and iPad.

There were also a couple of updates to Apple’s web browser, Safari, including a speed boost that makes it, according to Apple, the fastest ever desktop browser.

APPLE HAS announced Homepod, a new voice-controlled speaker.

The iMac Pro was to begin shipping in December with a starting price of $4,999.

Apple saved its most anticipated WWDC announcement for the very end. Although the format is not exclusive to Apple, it’s not yet clear how well the photos will work with non-Apple software and devices, which mostly use JPEG. This according to Apple means that no matter where you place the HomePod, it will adapt to the physical environment to deliver the best sound.

Siri will be paying more attention to what you do on your iPhone.

Apple Maps will get lane guidance for highways and floor plans for indoor malls and airports. The app will also display the speed limit of the road you’re driving on and let you know what lane you should be in.

And Apple will have a new “do not disturb” mode for driving. If they reply “urgent” to that message, that message will be marked as such and go through. The most popular paid apps are usually games. To show the tools off, Apple invited Wingnut AR, the company formed by “Lord of the Rings” director Peter Jackson, on stage. The larger model will also have a version with 512 GB of storage. They ship in June.

The iPhone control center, lock screen, and notification center are all getting major visual redesigns, with an eye toward offering more information to the user.

It can do the usual list of tasks we’ve come to expect from smart speakers, though it appears to have minimal third-party integration.

Apple is poised to announce its own speaker at its annual conference for software programmers Monday. This year however, the talk also included the first look at the new HomePod, Apple’s oddly named smart speaker. By sensing the room size, space and what occupied it, HomePod can best determine how to project your music throughout.

Taking direct aim at services like those provided by PayPal Holdings Inc, Apple also debuted peer-to-peer payments for Apple Pay in which users will be able to send money through the Messages app on iPhones. And just like its competitors, the HomePod will provide information on news, general knowledge, weather and sports scores.

But while Amazon and Google have stressed the daily practicalities of the artificial intelligence assistants that run Echo and Home, Apple framed HomePod more as a music-listening platform, with practicalities like reminders and calendar nearly an after thought.