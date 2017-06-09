Apple Showcases New iMac Pro Workstation at WWDC

Apart from updating it notebook lineup, Apple earlier today at WWDC 2017 also announced a plethora of updates to its iMac lineup.

Apple had John Knoll from Industrial Light & Magic to show off the new capabilities of the new iMac using a “Star Wars” virtual reality demo. The company also opened its keynote address with a humorous video imagining an app apocalypse. ‘We’re thrilled to give developers and customers a sneak peek at iMac Pro.

The traditional iMac and MacBook families also got a significant upgrade, and they both feature Radeon Pro cards.

Apple has officially unveiled the iMac Pro, a workstation-class all-in-one which can be specified with a 16GB AMD Radeon Pro Vega GPU and an 18-core 36-thread Intel Xeon CPU.

The crowd at the San Jose Convention Center in California was the first to meet “the fastest and most powerful Mac ever”, aimed at content creators and hardcore developers.

The “Polaris” architecture in Radeon Pro GPUs enable graphics and compute workloads to work together seamlessly.

Thanks to an all-new thermal design, as well as an all-flash architecture, the iMac Pro can deliver up to 80% more cooling capacity in the familiar iMac form factor. But the winning didn’t stop for AMD with the iMac Pro, as AMD’s new Radeon Pro 500 series graphics cards have made it into Apple’s newly announced MacBook Pro refresh. Initial rounds of shipping would commence starting December this year.

Apple has confirmed that its iMac Pro would start at a whopping $4,999.

The new iMacs feature Intel’s newest Kaby Lake processors along with an upgraded display that Apple claims to be the “best Mac display ever”. A 10 GB Ethernet connection, meanwhile, will help speed up file sharing between the network and other desktops. VGA, HDMI, DVI, DisplayPort, and Thunderbolt 2 outputs are also supported with adapters sold separately.

More details on the iMac Pro are available from the official product page, while a full list of the company’s WWDC announcements can be found in the Apple newsroom. Availability is expected in the United States, Canada, and Europe first.