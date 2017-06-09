Apple shows off HomePod Siri speaker

This Is a Premium Product : The price of the HomePod, $349, may seem fairly affordable when compared to other Apple products, but at roughly double the price of the Amazon Echo and almost triple that of Google Home, this is a much higher priced than other smart speakers. According to Apple, you can ask Siri to send messages, control smart home devices, and get updates on the news, sports, and weather.

“Apple reinvented portable music with iPod, and now HomePod will reinvent how we enjoy music wirelessly throughout our homes”, said Philip Schiller, Apple’s senior vice-president of worldwide marketing. I believe the “reinventing home music” comment is actually closer to what AirPods have done for wireless headsets.

While Spotify and Google Play Music are good at offering tailored musical recommendations, their voice control is more rudimentary. Each of them differs with the core functionality but they are meant to serve the same objective.

Apple, however, doesn’t want the HomePod to just be a speaker, but rather a computer for the whole home. “It’s about being the best and giving the user an experience that delights them every time. And so we don’t let that impatience result in shipping something that’s just not great”.

On the software side, upgrades made to Apple’s iOS mobile operating system seem to be the real showstoppers, with the release of iOS 11 (pictured above).

Recode previously reported that Amazon employees expect to see the app show up on Apple TV in the third quarter of this year.

It wouldn’t be the first time that Apple hopped on the bandwagon of a technology product popularized by a competitor. The Amazon Echo and Google Home are under $200, but Apple folks argue that the higher price tag is worth it. But Siri’s fundamental comprehension capabilities remain subpar.

Tavis McCourt of Raymond James, who has an Outperform rating, writes that HomePod “frankly appears a bit expensive for this market, but Apple is clearly going after a “music-first” device, so if audio quality is as impressive as promised it could become a meaningful player in this multi-billion market”. Initially, it will only be available in the US, UK and Australia.

A survey released last month by research firm eMarketer found Echo speakers held 70.6 percent of the U.S. market, compared with 23.8 percent for Google Home. Then in October 2016, Google unveiled its smart speaker, the Home.

The browser’s new “intelligent tracking prevention”, meanwhile, will use machine learning to identify and block digital-ad trackers in order to keep advertisers from following and profiling users. This makes Amazon’s speaker more functional and versatile.

It also detects if you’ve added another HomePod. Federighi highlighted stories about Iceland after a search in Safari for holidays to the island. Developers are being given tools to place 3-D images of objects in the iPhone camera’s field of view. Although the format is not exclusive to Apple, it’s not yet clear how well the photos will work with non-Apple software and devices, which mostly use JPEG.

As for support for third-party developers, Amazon features Alexa Skills while Apple now does not offer a comparable service for the HomePod.

And not only is Apple leading with iOS, but they plan to make it a much more rich and robust platform with new efforts like ARkit, their new augmented reality developer platform. Cook said Monday the company now has 17 million registered developers, three million more than a year earlier.