Apple shows the iPad some love with iOS 11

The Apple’s App Store is getting a fresh coat of paint when iOS 11 arrives later this year, but developers exploring the beta are already noticing one thing absent from the redesigned storefront: the top grossing category. The company on Monday previewed the new OS at WWDC in San Jose, California alongside macOS High Sierra and other products.

With iOS 11, users simply go to the Privacy tab in the Settings app and click on “Location Services” to manage how often location access will be allowed for location centric apps like Uber. “A monumental leap for iPad”.

The Folders app offers an easier and cleaner way to browse files on your iPad. The new iOS will now guarantee iMessages app to remain perfectly synced across all of other devices. If someone comes over to your place and asks for the Wi-Fi password, it’s likely that you’re going to have your iPhone or iPad handy to complete the process.

Originally spotted by Cydia Geeks, when enabled, the Offload Unused Apps feature will remove apps that you never use, while keeping their documents and data on your device. The Dock also “intelligently” suggests apps and it displays the last apps you opened on your iPhone or Mac. The tech giant has yet to give a specific date but fans can expect iOS 11 this fall. It’s not that hard to use for most people no matter what age, and you should be able to perform the most basic tasks with relative ease.

“Regarding the Pro lines, this is definitely an area Apple needs to keep focusing on because addressing that segment with their business partners is the key to staying relevant in the enterprise space and also because some communities (journalists, graphists, designers, developers, .) are key influencers for the broader consumer community”, said Thomas Husson, vice president and principal analyst at Forrester. You can now mark up a PDF or screenshot “faster and more easily”, according to Apple.

Moving “Screen Recording” to your device’s Control Center will give you quick access to the tool. As with every iOS announcement, iOS 11 is being touted as the most feature packed update ever.