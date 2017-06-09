Apple store is down, new iPad Pro announcement likely to blame

This will mean better performance, improved power efficiency, and higher turbo boost clock speeds. Apple previously restricted most of its iMacs to integrated graphics.

The 21.5-inch models can now fit up to 32 GB of RAM, with up to 64 GB available on the 27-inch models. And for half-precision computation, ideal for machine learning, iMac Pro delivers up to an incredible 22 Teraflops of performance.

The iMac Retina 5K 27-inch will have a Radeon Pro 570, 575, or 580 and up to 8GB VRAM.

Judging by the demos we saw at WWDC, part of the thinking behind these upgrades is to finally get Apple a seat at the table in the realm of virtual reality.

As a developers conference, it’s no surprise that Apple’s WWDC keynote today – not to mention its scheduled programs for the rest of the week – will primarily focus on software. There is a drop for the 21.5-inch 4K iMac though, which is going down to $1,499 for the cheapest configuration.

In addition to the new iMac Pro, Apple is working on a completely redesigned, next-generation Mac Pro® architected for pro customers who need the highest-end, high-throughput system in a modular design, as well as a new high-end pro display.

We’ll have to wait and see just how well the new seventh-gen processors perform up and down the MacBook Pro lineup, but with strong performance from the current sixth-generation chips, we can expect higher clock speeds and better all around performance.

Apple states that if users were to go and assemble a similar spec’d system, it would cost them $7,000 but the starting price of the iMac Pro is an aggressive $4,999, which will obviously feature the Xeon 8-core processor. The one difference is a drop to $1,299 for the entry-level 13-inch MacBook Pro. “This will be our fastest and most powerful Mac ever, which brings workstation-class computing to iMac for the first time”, said John Ternus, Apple’s vice president of Hardware Engineering.

Chances are that we’ll witness the announcement of two new iPad models, along with a range accessories made for them. Prices start at $1099 and run all the way up to $1799.