Apple takes on Amazon with voice-activated speaker

Apple’s Senior Vice President of Worldwide Marketing Phil Schiller speaks during the opening keynote address the 2017 Apple Worldwide Developer Conference (WWDC) at the San Jose Convention Center on June 5, 2017 in San Jose, California. It will allow users to talk to Siri, Apple’s digital assistant, while at home and costs US$349 (S$ 481) – nearly double the price of most competing products.

Amazon has dominated the connected speakers category since 2014 when it introduced its first Echo, which responds to voice commands and allows users to order goods and control connected appliances.

While there's a chance Apple could reveal more colors for the HomePod between now and December, nothing was said to imply that.

Apple has finally come up with a Google Home and Amazon Echo killer. The company said its App Store has so far paid out 70 billion USA dollars to developers, of which 30 percent was made past year.

Apple has a short product video for its new product, available for viewing below. Apple said it would make the device available in additional markets next year. Although Apple Watch has emerged as the leader in its technological niche, it hasn’t become a smash hit like the iPhone or the iPad  at least until tablet sales started declining.

Apple earlier introduced a new version of its iPad Pro, as well as a raft of new software updates.

Schiller said the speaker “needs to rock the house” free from distortion. Called HomePod, this is Cupertino’s Amazon Echo competitor – which is little too late to the party. That’s especially important because people are starting to access information, entertainment and search in a more “pervasive” way that’s less dependent on smarthphones, he said. The HomePod will take Siri from iPhones into more homes and turn it into more of a hub for Apple’s other products and services.

Apple says it’s giving more emphasis to sound quality, not just smarts.

New iMacs released Monday are getting better displays and graphics capabilities. HomePod uses the company's A8 chip, which Apple also used to use for its mobile devices, and a multicolor LED light on top of the device will signal whenever Siri is listening. If that doesn't happen before the speaker launches later this year, however, the two colors Apple has picked are at least subtle and non-offending.

Apple also released a software kit so developers could infuse augmented reality into applications for iPhones or iPads.

Apple is also bringing the ability to send money to friends or other people through its payment service, Apple Pay. By embedding Siri, users can make specific demands like sending a text message and summarizing a news report.