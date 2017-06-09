Apple teases iMac Pro for $5000

Last night at WWDC, that machine became a reality, with Apple making the iMac Pro official, powered by an 18-core Xeon processor and 22 teraflops of GPU performance thanks to an AMD Vega GPU.

All new MacBook refreshes will feature Intel’s Kaby Lake processors with support for up to twice the memory. Double the amount available on the previous generation. The only drawback is that the memory capacity can only accommodate up to 16GB.

From brand new iMacs to revamped iPads, Apple has revamped nearly every personal computer and tablet it has to offer, and also showcased its upcoming operating software for new devices. The company’s Mac revenue fell past year, and while well received by many consumers, recent MacBook Pros have been criticized by some longtime Mac loyalists and creative professionals for not meeting some of their needs. These computers cost $1,299 to $2,399, the company said. The updated MacBook, MacBook Pro and MacBook Air are all available now.

Apple still claims a 10-hour battery run, as with its previous iterations. And the 27-inch 5K Retina display model will have a choice of Radeon Pro 570, 575, and 580 graphics cards with up to 8GB of VRAM for 5.5 teraflops of graphics computing. Meanwhile, the 15-inch version, though considerably larger, is still thin at 0.61 inches (1.55cm) and fairly light for its size at 4.02 pounds (1.83 kg). With the revolutionary Touch Bar with Touch ID, gorgeous 500-nit Retina display, Thunderbolt 3 and incredible performance in a portable design, MacBook Pro is the best pro notebook Apple has ever made.

There will be two new USB-C Thunderbolt connectors as well, to go along with four USB 3.0 ports. But with a new model unveiled at WWDC on Monday that’s all about to change.

The iMac Pro is unabashedly powerful. Not only did Apple explicitly release a software toolkit to help its developers add AI features like image recognition to apps, but Apple itself added even more AI-like features to its own apps. It will have a Retina 5K display and can drive external 5K displays.

One other machine has seen a slight update, but we’re not sure if it’s the latest Intel generation, as Apple has reportedly updated the MacBook Air for 2017, but it hasn’t quite been said what generation.