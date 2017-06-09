Apple Thinks Its Smart HomePod Will ‘Reinvent’ Home Audio

Siri, which competes with Amazon Alexa and Google Home devices, is struggling to rise above the competition because of Apple’s culture, which prioritizes user privacy, making it hard to personalize and improve the product, former Siri team employees said.

Apple Inc kicked off its annual developer conference on Monday by unveiling a “Siri face” for the Apple Watch that will enable the voice-activated assistant to provide users with information like commute times for upcoming appointments. The HomePod comes with an array of six microphones so that it can pick up your voice from any direction. With Siri most widely used on iPhone, Apple risked missing out on the daily, at-home tasks consumers increasingly use Echo or Home for – reminders, calendars, music. And Apple has refined music playback using the Watch, including support for multiple playlists. The HomePod will play music while also helping people to manage their lives and homes. So now you can ask Siri to turn on the lights or lock the door without moving a muscle. “It’s the biggest brains ever in a speaker”, said Apple senior vice president Phil Schiller. HomePod will cost around $350, whereas you can buy a beginner-level Amazon Echo for $50.

Apple once tried to create its own TV service for Apple TV, but the company announced on Monday it was adding once-rival Amazon’s video service to the device. Apple says that you don’t need to know what that means but the seven-inch-tall speaker sounds really great.

What was perhaps most interesting was how much more powerful the HomePod sounded in relation to the dedicated speaker also in the room – a Sonos Play:3.

Apple is also bringing the ability to send money to friends or other people through its payment service, Apple Pay.

That’s all fun and games until you start to wonder if Siri is now spying on you and your loved ones.

New features coming to iPhones and iPads, meanwhile, include marginal improvements such as syncing messages to Apple servers in the cloud, saving storage space on phones and tablets.