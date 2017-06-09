Apple to launch powerful iMac Pro in December

New iMac Pro will get a whole design revamp with a high-end display.

“This will be our fastest and most powerful Mac ever, which brings workstation-class computing to iMac for the first time”, said John Ternus, Apple’s vice president of Hardware Engineering.

Featuring next-generation Intel Xeon processors up to 18 cores, iMac Pro is created to handle the most demanding pro workflows. The new GPU can fetch data at speeds of up to 400 Gbps, while being able to perform up to 11 teraflops, according to the company. It also provides up to 3 Gbps of throughput to help load large files and launch apps quickly. Now also included with it is discrete graphics and more video memory.

The new displays have 500 nits – 43% brighter than the previous generation – and can display up to a billion colors. The entire line is moving to the Kaby Lake architecture, with higher memory capacities of 32 GB and 64 GB. The entry-level 21.5-inch iMac will come with Intel’s Intel Iris Plus 640 integrated graphics, while the mid-range model is packing the Radeon Pro 555 GPU with 2GB of VRAM.

Available in the new 21.5- and 27-inch iMac, it enables fluid content creation with exceptional performance and support for GPU acceleration across a range of creative applications on the Mac platform, such as Adobe Premiere Pro, After Effects and Photoshop.

Apple’s 27-inch iMac with the 5K display is starting a price of Rs 148,900 in India and this one comes with the quad-core Intel Core i5 processor, which is clocked at 3.4GHz, 3.5GHz or 3.8GHz.

The iMac CPU is moving to Intel’s 7th-generation Core processor, also known as Kaby Lake. The iMac has Turbo Boost up to 3.6GHz supported, and 1 TB hard drive.