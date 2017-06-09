Apple unveils first new gadget in almost 3 years

Apple’s Senior Vice President of Worldwide Marketing Phil Schiller speaks during the opening keynote address the 2017 Apple Worldwide Developer Conference (WWDC) at the San Jose Convention Center on June 5, 2017 in San Jose, California.

Apple nodded to several up-and-coming technology trends, unveiling a new “smart” home speaker and device features touching on virtual reality, online privacy and a form of artificial intelligence called machine learning. HomePod features a large, Apple-designed woofer for deep, clean bass, a custom array of seven beam-forming tweeters that provide pure high frequency acoustics with directional control. Siri is getting a new voice. Featuring a new next-generation compute core and up to 16GB of on-package high-bandwidth memory (HBM2), iMac Pro with the Vega GPU delivers up to an unbelievable 11 Teraflops of single-precision compute power for real-time 3D rendering and immersive, high frame rate VR.

ARKit allows developers to tap into the latest computer vision technologies to build virtual content on top of real-world scenes for interactive gaming, immersive shopping experiences, industrial design and more.

For example, if you’re looking at a place or topic in Safari, Siri will suggest related words in Mail, Messages and other apps. It borrows style ideas from iOS 10’s Music and News apps.

The speaker has the “power to rock the house”, according to Schiller, who said the team worked to make HomePod a potent assistant for news, messages, weather, traffic, home controls and more. Also, a new feature has been added which will let users click stills while shooting live videos.

Apple has also updated the Camera all to include refined video and image compression, an improved Portrait Mode with support for low-light photography, and a new Depth API for developers.

Apple says their users will be able to make and receive payments quickly and securely right in Messages.

Apple Music gets some updates too, as you’ll be able to see what your friends have been listening too thanks to new public profiles. That being the case, Apple simply didn’t have enough time to cover all the brand new software feature that will become available once iOS 11 is released to the masses later this year. It takes help of sensors on Apple device to user is on the move and once activated, it silences notifications and also keep the screen dark, so the owner focused on driving. To let your friends and family know that you are driving, you have the option of sending an auto reply to contacts listed in Favorites to let them know that you are driving and can not respond.

Apple launched a new size for its iPad – 10.5-inches.

The “HomePod” speaker unveiled at Apple’s annual developers conference is similar to rival devices that have been released during the past two years.

Apple’s Kevin Lynch speaks about the Apple Watch announcement of new products.

Apple then introduced a music speaker, its first hardware since Apple Watch was rolled out two years ago.

The speaker will sell for about $350 in December in the US, United Kingdom and Australia.