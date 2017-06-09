Apple unveils HomePod, competition for Amazon Echo

“Apple is smart to frame the HomePod as a music-centric and audio-centric device rather than just another smart speaker or another home for Siri“, said Jackdaw Research analyst Jan Dawson. The company announced a standalone speaker dubbed the iPod HiFI in 2006, but discontinued the device soon after. The HomePod will have positional awareness, in terms of where it is placed in the house, the reflective hard surfaces and where the sound potentially needs to go.

Covered in what Apple calls “acoustic mesh”, the speaker is seven inches tall, sporting a four-inch woofer, six microphones and a beam-forming tweeter.

Moreover, this HomePod is more expensive as compared to Amazon Echo and Google Home. “We want to reinvent home music”.

The new iOS 11 will be rolled out later this year and will bring a slew of new features to iMessage in iCloud person-to-person payments with Apple Pay, Siri enhancements, and more. iOS 11 also brings HEVC for video recording at high quality while consuming less space.

With full access to 40 million songs and 2 million artists in Apple Music, HomePod acts as a home’s “musicologist” to find “the music we love”, added Schiller.

Apple boss Tim Cook said the event was “the best and biggest WWDC ever”.

A survey released last month by research firm eMarketer found Echo speakers held 70.6 percent of the U.S. market, compared with 23.8 percent for Google Home.

Since the launch of Amazon’s Echo previous year and Google Home in March, both of which have been popular with consumers, Apple had been widely expected to enter the market.

Apple shares closed down 1 percent at $153.93, not far below the all-time high set last month. And all communications will be encrypted, meaning authorities can’t try to tap home communications. Siri also has a new screen in the Apple Watch which presents data and information that may echo earlier behaviour at a similar time of day or the week.

The new iMac Pro starts at $5,000 and will ship in December.

The new iPad Pro is displayed during the 2017 Apple Worldwide Developer Conference. The device has a better display, is faster, and comes with 64GB of memory. However, HomePod, which will starts shipping in December, can tell you the weather, read news and sports scores, and perform many other tasks, all beginning with the command, “Hey Siri“.

The Cupertino, California-based company said Siri, which also competes with Alphabet Inc’s (GOOGL.O) Google Assistant, will now work across devices.

“It’s all about keeping your eyes on the road”, Federighi said.

Safari, Apple’s web browser, seeks to make users’ online experience smoother and less annoying.