Apple unveils ‘HomePod’ connected speaker at WWDC

The new thing is that it automatically displays all the important information with the same type of intelligence that is applied to iOS, and the access to Siri is very easy. It would mark an effort by Apple to catch up with Amazon and Google.

At the company’s annual developers’ conference, Tim Cook, Apple’s chief executive said: “We want to reinvent home music”, and said there were many companies making products for enjoying music in the home but “none have nailed it yet”. This according to Apple means that no matter where you place the HomePod, it will adapt to the physical environment to deliver the best sound. The smart assistant has been selling well ever since and has inspired a host of lookalikes and copies, most notably, the Google Home. You can even ask Siri about the band, its members, and anything else related to the same. Pulling music from the Apple library, the speaker was presented as being able to recognize its placement and direct rich audio sound into the room.

More than 35 million people in the USA are expected to use a voice-activated speaker at least once a month this year, more than doubling from last year, according the research firm eMarketer.

The Cupertino, California-based company said Siri, which also competes with Alphabet Inc’s Google Assistant, will now work across devices. The same technology helps Siri learn how to replicate how people speak, Federighi said.

Apple will begin shipping the HomePod to the United States, Britain and Australia in December.

Apple is a late entrant to the rapidly growing speaker category. The Google Home runs $129 but can be found for under $100. The speaker will also maintain an emphasis on privacy by only sending voice data to the cloud in response to specific requests initiated with “Hey Siri”, which the speaker will listen for with local voice recognition. (Many reviewers have suggested that the current incarnation of Apple’s assistant already trails competitors in key respects.) “This is the start of the AI wars”, he said. He talked about the updates to each of Apple’s operating systems, plus some additional announcements that he promised will be “major”.

The tech giant announced the updated iMacs would have new, faster processors as well as “43% brighter” displays.

The company introduced iOS 11, the next version of the software that powers the iPhone and iPad. It’s part of Apple’s effort to entice professionals with tablets that can handle many tasks previously reserved for laptops.

Apple offered some hints about new capabilities in the next iPhone, including about so-called augmented reality, in which digital information is overlaid on real-world images.