Apple unveils HomePod, its Siri smart speaker

Apple at the Worldwide Developers Conference in California on Monday (7 June) announced HomePod, a wireless speaker that delivers awesome audio quality and uses spatial awareness to sense its location in a room and automatically adjust the audio. If the speculation pans out, the speaker would be Apple’s first new product since its smartwatch in 2015.

The move had been the focus of rumous in the run-up to the Apple event on Monday. That’s fair, given that you can use Siri to control certain smart home gadgets, tell you random info, and control your music.

Apple showed the speaker working with Apple Music, but Apple has yet to announce if it will support other media sources.

Chief executive Tim Cook, referencing the company’s iTunes service and iPod, said: “Just like portable music, we would like to reinvent home music”.

Apple’s device will compete with the £129 Google Home and £149 Amazon Echo. Like Amazon’s Echo, you’ll speak to Siri by saying, “Hey Siri“. Google’s Home speaker, featuring its plain-named Assistant, debuted previous year. Siri will be voice activated to respond to requests for information and other help around the house.

More than 35 million people in the US are expected to use a voice-activated speaker at least once a month this year, more than doubling from last year, according the research firm eMarketer.

HomePod will run on the Apple A8 silicon, with what Apple is calling “perhaps the biggest brain ever in a speaker”.

Amazon just unveiled a version of Echo with a camera, touch-screen display and video-calling capabilities.

The HomePod will go on sale later this year and costs $349.

The HomePod, to be launched later this year, has six microphones built into it and is powered by Apple’s smart assistant Siri.

Nonetheless, there’s no denying that Siri doesn’t currently match market leader Amazon Alexa, which now offers over 12,000 voice-based skills with more added each month.

Apple’s long-rumored Amazon Echo competitor is real. Apple said it would make the device available in additional markets next year. He claimed this year’s WWDC is the largest of the kind for the technology company.

During this week’s conference, Apple also discussed significant software upgrades for the iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple TV, and Apple Watch and debuted new iPad and Mac computer models.

More than that, the company touched on how the HomePod will be a hub for HomeKit devices.

The trend-setting company also is putting new twists on existing products as it delves deeper into virtual reality and a form of artificial intelligence called machine learning.

The new iPad Pro will have a 10.5-inch screen, placing it between the current 9.7 and 13-inch screens of Apple’s flagship tablet.