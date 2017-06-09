Apple unveils HomePod smart speaker

Key new features include the Apple File System (APFS), which promises enhanced performance, data security and reliability. Google and Amazon are betting that majority customers will just not care for it.

HomePod, which will sell for US$350, is slightly less than 7 inches tall and is covered with a seamless 3D mesh fabric which, Schiller said, has “incredible acoustic properties”.

At US$349 (S$480) a pop, the futuristic-looking speaker promises better sound and uses Siri, Apple’s virtual voice assistant, to perform tasks such as playing music and controlling smart devices.

Apple stated in its presentation that the team which works on Siri on a regular basis has integrated new updates into the AI system for the HomePod, ensuring that the music playback request works better than ever before. Whether this will really assuage the fears of people concerned that Apple is effectively spying on them with Siri is highly debatable, particularly in the existing post-Snowden climate. The HomePod, as Apple is calling its new speaker in a throwback to the good ol’ iPod days, is apparently that.

It will be released in the US, United Kingdom and Australia in December, and the rest of the world next year. It starts with the subwoofer, which delivers bass that doesn’t quite hit you in the chest but does manage to put other smart speakers like the Echo or Google Home to shame.

In the USA market, the Amazon Echo now costs around $180 each, while the Google Home retails for $129.

The tech giant’s new voice-activated speaker is set to “reinvent” music in our homes. One of the most significant launches at this conference was the Apple HomePod.

Apple says it worked tirelessly to create an audio product that was a “breakthrough speaker first”.

Amazon introduced the Echo speaker, featuring its Alexa assistant, in 2015. That’s especially important because people are starting to access information, entertainment and search in a more “pervasive” way that’s less dependent on smartphones, he said.

Cortana, Microsoft’s assistant is also making its way to home speakers.

Apple also made a substantial leap in terms of augmented reality, a field that many have criticized it for being behind in.

Yet Monday’s announcement, rather than being routine, was the result of a negotiation stretching back at least to 2015 when Amazon stopped selling Apple TVs on its retail site. The company trying to make up ground on its competitors.

Safari, Apple’s web browser, is getting new features aimed at online annoyances. It will not actually block ads, though. This is the product that will measure Apple’s progress and whether its stance on privacy hinders its machine learning endeavours. “With this new version, our iPhones could guide us through life faster (and possibly safer) and our iPads might finally become real computers”.

Apple told the developers they were overhauling the App Store, giving it a fresh look, and beginning to add the floor plans of shops and airports to its map program. So far, the service has limited payments to purchases of products and services from companies and other organizations.

The news marked Apple’s main piece of tvOS-related news at WWDC.