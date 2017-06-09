Apple unveils HomePod speaker, first new product in years, adds VR elements

A prototype of Apple’s new HomePod is displayed during the 2017 Apple Worldwide Developer Conference (WWDC) at the San Jose Convention Center on June 5, 2017 in San Jose, California.

Siri, which competes with Amazon Alexa and Google Home devices, is struggling to rise above the competition because of Apple’s culture, which prioritizes user privacy, making it hard to personalize and improve the product, former Siri team employees said.

When it comes out in December, the HomePod will perform tasks that are comparable to what Siri now does, such as send messages, control smart home devices and get weather and news updates. But Apple did not announce support for third-party voice skills, like Amazon and Google offer with their smart speakers.

Among the new features of iOS 11 is the ability to make person-to-person payments through Apple’s messaging app, thanks to new integration with the Apple Pay system.

Unlike those other smart speakers, Apple is positioning the HomePod primarily as a way to listen to and discover new songs and artists. The 17-centimetre speaker is priced at $USD 349, but there is now no Australian pricing available.

“It’s so cool, we really believe it is going to take your home music experience to the next level”, Apple chief executive Tim Cook said of the new device. The speaker will be operated on Siri, Apple’s voice technology.

The Apple HomePod’s $349 sticker price might sound high, but it’s actually a good value depending what you’re comparing it to.

Apple played up the rich speaker quality of HomePod, and synched it with the company’s music service that boasts 27 million subscribers. “Apple today was much more focused on talking about it”.

It’s no surprise that HomePod is deeply tied to Apple Music, which costs $10 a month.

More than 35 million people in the USA are expected to use a voice-activated speaker at least once a month this year, more than doubling from last year, according the research firm eMarketer. As a music-playing device, it will also be a challenger to Sonos, whose wifi-controlled speakers are used by many smartphone users for home entertainment. “Imagine a world where, in a few seconds, you find the watch, chair, necklace or dress and see how it fits on you or how it looks in your house”, Zakay said.

Safari, Apple’s web browser, is getting new features aimed at online annoyances. The Apple HomePod only works with the Apple HomeKit. Apple has not laid out an exact timeframe for the rollout in other countries. Siri can still be temperamental, even for native-English speakers and the official HomePod specs now list English as the only supported language.

Under the bonnet the speaker has 7-beam forming tweeters and a 4-inch woofer facing upwards.