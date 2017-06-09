Apple Unveils Its Most Powerful Mac Ever, the iMac Pro

The new graphics processors are now powering the 15-inch MacBook Pro notebook and 21.5 and 27 inch iMac all-in-one systems. All the 27-inch models now come with a Fusion Drive as standard, as does the top-end 21.5-inch version. The iMacs will be based on macOS High Sierra that will arrive this fall.

The new iMac is claimed to feature the best Mac display ever as it is said to be 43% brighter with a peek brightness of 500 nits. Ternus also confirmed that the entire lineup will ship with Intel’s seventh-generation Kaby Lake processors. The updated iMac features faster Kaby Lake processors up to 4.2 GHz with Turbo Boost up to 4.5 GHz and supports up to twice the memory as the previous generation. SSD storage options are now up to 50 percent faster, and iMac comes with Thunderbolt 3, the most powerful and versatile port ever.

With thin and light designs, powerful performance, fantastic displays and all-day battery life, Mac notebooks deliver the world’s best portable computing experience.* MacBook now features faster Kaby Lake processors up to 1.3 GHz Core i7 with Turbo Boost up to 3.6 GHz and up to 50 percent faster SSD, and supports up to twice the memory.

The new 21.5-inch iMac Retina 4K will come with AMD Radeon Pro 555 and Radeon Pro 560 graphics. And after nearly two years, Apple finally gave its iMac lineup a refresh at WWDC, adding Kaby Lake processors, more maximum memory at the top end, Thunderbolt 3 connectivity, and a brighter display.

The iMac Pro has also been given a new “space gray” paint job, making it distinct from the traditional silver of the iMac.

– Every customer who buys Mac from Apple will be offered free Personal Setup, in-store or online**, to help them set up email, show them how to install apps and more.

The all-new iMac Pro sports a 27-inch retina 5K display and is powered by up to 18-core Xeon processors and up to 22 Teraflops of graphics computation, according to Apple.

Designed for high-end graphics editing, virtual reality content creation and real-time 3D rendering in particular, the iMac Pro certainly looks impressive, but with prices starting at $4,999, it’s going to be beyond the financial reach of the majority of home users.

Thanks to an all-new thermal design, as well as an all-flash architecture, the iMac Pro can deliver up to 80% more cooling capacity in the familiar iMac form factor. It supports up to 4TB SSD, 128GB ECC RAM, four Thunderbolt 3 ports, and 10Gb Ethernet – a first for Mac.