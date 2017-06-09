Apple unveils number of upgrades to Mac computers

The new Apple iMac Pro, claimed to be the most powerful Mac ever, was probably the star of the show.

Early benchmarks suggest the new MacBook Pro may give a 13 percent better single-core performance and a 20 percent improvement in multi-core than last year’s equivalent model.

There’s a new, ultra-powerful 27-inch iMac Pro featuring a procesor line-up with up to 18 cores and up to 16GB of video memory.

Under the hood the iMac Pro will be supplied with a choice of Intel Xeon (Skylake) processors.

KitGuru Says: There are still some more details to come but that is the general gist of Apple’s iMac presentation today. “We reengineered the whole system and designed an entirely new thermal architecture to pack extraordinary performance into the elegant, quiet iMac enclosure our customers love – iMac Pro is a huge step forward and there’s never been anything like it”.

The iMac Pro supports the CPU and GPU processing power with other choice components.

Featuring next-generation Intel Xeon processors up to 18 cores, iMac Pro is created to handle the most demanding pro workflows. The 13-inch MacBook Air also got a faster processor in a rare update.

The first ad highlighting the new A10X Fusion chip in the new iPads is a rather over-the-top, high-octane departure from most polished Apple commercials we’re used to seeing. And for half-precision computation, ideal for machine learning, iMac Pro delivers up to an incredible 22 Teraflops of performance. It will have a Retina 5K display and can drive external 5K displays.

The new computer will have four USB ports and four Thunderbolt 3/USB-C ports, more than enough connection options to keep everyone happy. Finally, there’s also 10Gb Ethernet for up to 10 times faster networking.

And though the iMac Pro won’t ship until December, the fact that Apple announced it so far in advance was a subtle nod to users who have grown impatient with slower product upgrades over the years. Why Apple ignores the advancements in display size is odd.