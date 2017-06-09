Apple unveils ‘the most powerful Mac we have ever made’

Apple boasts that the high-octane graphics can deliver up to 11 teraflops of single-precision compute power for 3D rendering and VR creation at high framerates. Apple also announced refreshes to the iMac, the MacBook Pro and the iMac during WWDC.

And that feeling will probably continue this year, as the iMac gets a sibling, and a more powerful sibling at that.

At its developer conference in San Jose, California, Apple unveiled new iMac desktop computers with brighter displays and faster Kaby Lake chips from Intel and more powerful graphics processing for virtual reality applications. Then there’s the 27-inch iMac with a 5K Retina display starting at $1,799 (roughly £1,395, AU$2,400).

Apple upgraded most of its Mac computers on Monday, including a powerful new offering for professional users, showing renewed commitment to a product line that critics say it neglected amid lacklustre growth. Coming to the hardware specifications, the new machine will have a base model that will feature an Intel 8-core Xeon processor.

New iMac models will be available for order this week, start June 7th. The 21.5-inch iMac will have up to 32GB in memory, and the 27-inch will go up to 64GB.

The iMac Pro brings the workstation-class performance of the cylindrical Mac Pro to the 27-inch iMac form-factor, complete with a 5K display.

The Mac upgrades are Apple’s first to the MacBook Pro since the computer was revamped last fall with a slimmer design and the Touch Bar touchscreen strip on the keyboard.

The desktop gets some serious processing power thanks to a variety of Intel Xeon processors, with options ranging from 8 cores up to 18-cores.

It will also be taking advantage of AMD’s Radeon Vega graphics and will feature up to 16GB of VRAM. The iMac Pro will boast a built-in 10GB Ethernet port and four Thunderbolt 3 ports.

You’ll want lots of storage in a system like this, and so you’ll find up to 4TB of solid-state storage can be configured for this, with up to 128GB RAM, making it a staggeringly impressive system.

Apple introduced in October 2016 the 13 and 15-inch MacBook Pro devices.