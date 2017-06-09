Apple unveils the newest version of macOS High Sierra at WWDC 2017

Certainly, the developers at WWDC were impressed and seem happy to support the venture. Chrome is by far the most widely used browser in the world, gaining around 54 per cent of the market share according to some analysts, versus Safari’s 14 per cent.

Content blocking. Fed up with auto-playing ads with sound?

Safari is getting an update that will prevent those annoying ads that follow you from one website to the next as you browse the internet, encouraging you to hurry up and buy that one item you looked at on Amazon two weeks ago. The company also announced that iOS 11, which is set to debut this fall, will include a new ARKit platform. Moving on, the Photo app now comes with a sidebar and a filtering option that lets you search for photos using names. There’s also a new service to stop ads from tracking you across the web. A redesigned Edit view includes powerful new tools like Curves, for fine-tuning of color and contrast, and Selective Color, for making adjustments within a defined color range. Photos has gotten fresh editing features and now syncs with other photo editing solutions such as Photoshop so you don’t lose any edits.

Beyond the marijuana jokes, High Sierra brings some new refinements. Apple is moving over to its own Apple File System (APFS), replacing the more traditional Hierarchical File System (HFS) that controls how drives, folders and files are displayed on an operating system. This includes instant file and directory cloning, built-in crash protection and native encryption, as well as up to 40 percent better compression when video coding, otherwise known as High Efficiency Video Coding (H.256). It’s super fast, so copying files and other common tasks are as nippy as possible.

So, most video uses the H.264 codec, but High Sierra kicks that to the kerb and brings in H.265 (HEVC) in its place. A slew of new features await us in the new OS, including better organization, looped Live Photos, and new Memories categories.

Apple also announced the launch of Metal 2 which is built into macOS and unlocks the GPU potential in Mac systems. Metal 2 is 10x faster than the first Metal and is 100x improvement over openGL technology for graphics. Also, it will be a lot faster.

Updates to Siri will help Apple’s virtual assistant better understand the context for user questions.

Company executives also announced Monday that Apple Pay will soon allow person-to-person payments through the Messages app on iPhones. John Knoll, chief creative officer and visual effects supervisor of Industrial Light and Magic, came on stage to show off the results of creating VR games using the device and software.