Apple unveils voice-activated, connected home speaker

SAN JOSE In a race to catch up with its competitors, has unveiled a smart home speaker and numerous software updates emphasizing artificial intelligence at the Worldwide Developers Conference.

“Apple’s the last of the big 5 (Apple, , Microsoft, Google, Facebook) to reveal something about AI, but only by less than a year”, Blau said. These giants are battling over still-emerging fields that are expected to turn into technological gold mines, much the way personal computers and smartphones became moneymaking machines in previous decades.

Introduced at Apple’s WWDC 2017 conference, the 178mm tall speaker is created to work with an Apple Music subscription, and will go head to head with Amazon’s Alexa ecosystem and Google Home this December. The most notable was , a wireless surround-sound music speaker with Siri voice controls.

For example, Apple promises that HomePod will employ Siri voice integration, allowing the device to act as a “home assistant”.

Apple has announced the HomePod, a breakthrough wireless speaker for the home that delivers awesome audio quality and uses spatial awareness to sense its location in a room and automatically adjust the audio. What’s more, you can even ask Siri specific questions like, “Who’s the guitarist on this song?” if you’re really feeling a particular guitar solo. Getting disappointed users to try again is harder than getting consumers to try in the first place. HomePod will be available starting in December, initially in Australia, the United Kingdom and the US. Google sells Home for US$180, promoting the smart speakers with discounts. “Apple is smart to frame the HomePod as a music-centric and audio-centric device rather than just another smart speaker or another home for Siri”, said Jackdaw Research analyst Jan Dawson.

On Stage, Phil Schiller said the HomePod will do to home music what iPod did to music overall.

Many non-hardware companies have also announced plans to launch their own exclusive smart speakers targeting both local and global markets this year, alongside smaller startups active in the business segment.

WWDC is Apple’s annual pitch to software engineers to continue building programs for the iPhone, iPad, Mac and Apple Watch.

Analysts said the smart home speaker market is ripe for Apple. That’s especially important because people are starting to access information, entertainment and search in a more “pervasive” way that’s less dependent on smartphones, he said.

There are a bunch of weird things about .

The new iPad Pro also comes with a better camera – the same one found in the iPhone 7 – along with more storage, a better display and faster refreshing of moving images. It will not actually block ads, though.

Apple has acknowledged that it needs to do better and on Monday it addressed some of these concerns by unveiling a new iMac Pro with superfast Intel Xeon chips, AMD Radeon Vega graphics processor, and up to 128 GB of pre-installed RAM. It’s part of Apple’s effort to entice professionals with tablets that can handle many tasks previously reserved for laptops.

Augmented reality has been long seen as the new frontier for Apple. Apple announced a new 10.5-inch iPad Pro with slimmer side bezels, increasing the screen size by almost 20 percent. So far, the service has limited payments to purchases of products and services from companies and other organizations. The HomePod is compatible with iPhone 5s and later, running iOS 11.