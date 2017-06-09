Apple wants to rock the market with HomePod, faces challenges

Compared to Amazon.com’s (NASDAQ: AMZN) immensely popular Echo, which starts at $180, that’s a pretty hefty premium that Apple is now tasked with justifying to consumers. As The New York Times noted, this year’s conference was particularly heavy on Apple hardware announcements, but nonetheless there were some exciting updates for Apple’s software products.

Apple vice-president Phil Schiller said the company’s Siri team tuned the virtual assistant as a “musicologist” that learns the tastes of listeners and gets songs from the internet cloud. To take on its rival Echo, Apple had always been rumored to be working on a device.

The dimensions of the Apple HomePod are 6.8 inches in height and 5.6 inches in width.

Additionally, Apple deserves major kudos for recognizing that not everyone wants a white speaker. The HomePod will be available only from December starting in the US, Britain and Australia, before reaching the rest of the world next year.

HomePod, Apple’s new smart speaker, is clearly targeted at Amazon’s wildly successful Echo. But the real competition between Apple, Google and Amazon in smart speakers may come down to the quality of their intelligent assistants.

If you’re Apple, which has thrived by creating closed systems in which iPhone owners are pushed to use iTunes and Mac owners nudged to buy an Apple TV player, that should be scary.

In the case of Apple’s HomePod, though, you’ll only have one choice: Apple Music.

It connects through 802.11a/b/g/n/ac Wi-Fi with MIMO and if there are multiple HomePods, they can be connected through AirPlay 2.

The problem here is that Apple has said HomePod will work with Apple Music, but not mentioned any other services.

Given it’s price and features ( or lack of it), it seems very hard for HomePod to challenge Google Home or Amazon Echo. The device is a pill-shaped circular speaker, which Apple’s CEO Tim Cook claims is expected to reinvent home music as well as the streaming service.

HomePod, the Siri-infused speaker Apple announced earlier this week at WWDC, is the svelte love child of a Sonos speaker and Amazon Echo, though Apple is leaning a bit harder in the first direction than the latter. A Google Home killer? Making the most of it will require a subscription to Apple’s own music streaming service, which runs $10 to $15 per month and has attracted 27 million subscribers so far.

“You should be able to tell ‘Alexa, ask Siri X, ‘” Limp said then hinted that the companies behind the assistants should cooperate for the sake of customer satisfaction. The Echo Dot is the cheapest version of the Alexa-powered device and retails at just $50.

But it’s also possible that the HomePod could expose Siri as less capable than Amazon’s Alexa, Google’s Assistant and Microsoft’s Cortana, Blaber said.

In contrast, the reviewers have criticized regarding the sound quality of both, Google and Amazon speakers. You’ll generally be able to do the same stuff you’d do with Siri now on your phone, but via a home speaker.

HomePod will simply be used to control music and a limited number of other functions, such as asking “who’s the drummer in this song?”, “turn off the lights”, “what’s the news?” or “set a timer”. It’s at the very expensive end of wireless speakers, and at the weaker end of the spectrum when it comes to smart home devices.